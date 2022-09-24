Tell Us Something, now a nonprofit, brings live storytelling to Dennison

The Tell Us Something storytelling series is back this month, and as you can imagine, people aren't lacking in material.

“We have stories that are really vulnerable, touching, raw and hilarious all at the same time,” said Marc Moss, the executive director of the nonprofit.

The theme for the Tuesday, Sept. 27, event at the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana is “Letting Go.” After the past few years, people no doubt have stories and Moss thinks they’re starting to feel more ready to share them, although some may still feel too raw.

As always, they are true, personal anecdotes, told in 10 minutes live on stage without notes, and they never disclose names beforehand.

“We have stories about an unfortunate incident at a Russian ballet in New York that leads to all sorts of hilarious results,” he said. Others include someone who needs to let go of one dream to pursue others, and an encounter at a car wash that relates to a certain kind of request for public exposure — one that relates to reconstructive surgery after surviving cancer.

Note that this installment is at the Dennison. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 with an intermission. (It will return to its usual spot in the Wilma on Dec. 15.)

Regardless of venue, Moss said his pitch remains the same:

“It’s important to come together and listen to one another’s stories,” Moss said. “It helps us learn about ourselves, listen to others and it also expands our knowledge of the world.”

***

During the pandemic, Tell Us Something officially became a 501(c)3 this summer after working under the auspices of the Missoula Community Foundation.

It returned to the Wilma last March, with a sold-out event, and held another outdoors at Bonner Park that also reached capacity.

This installment, they’ve been offering free tickets to people who might not otherwise be able to pay to attend a cultural event. The stewardship program is a partnership with the Missoula Electric Cooperative. Moss has reached out to Here Montana, Empower MT, and Missoula County Public Schools’ Indigenous representative to distribute free passes. Anyone who’s interested can email Moss at marc@tellusssomething.org.

They’re looking at strengthening their board and their programming, with events in Helena and Butte. Corporate storytelling workshops, like one with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are ahead. They’ve worked with the Creative Pulse program at the University of Montana; and want to eventually get certified with the state Office of Public Instruction to offer teachers credit classes for professional development.

They included American Sign Language interpreters, and anyone in the Deaf community who wants to reserve a seat upfront can contact Moss.

Moss said that in the long term, the nonprofit status could help them with compensation for staff, and he's able to pay himself now as well.

They’re collaborating with Imagine Nation Brewing Company on a TUS beer with artwork by a local creator, and will have an event there for the release.

In November and December, they’ll have an art show at Dram Shop Central, exhibiting framed posters from going back more than a decade. They work with local and regional artists on the posters, including Matt LaRubbio, Josh Quick, Hailey Faust, Max Mahn and more.

Interest in pitching stories has returned to normal levels, with around 20 to 30 people. Anyone with an anecdote can call 406-203-4683. The theme is, “It’s the Little Things.”

Last month, Moss held a Tell Us Something at Burning Man — he saw a call for performances on center stage and reached out. He put out a call for stories with their pitch line. Those will likely go online early in the week on their site, where the archive of stories is available as well.