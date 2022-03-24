Tell Us Something returns to the Wilma

For the first time since February 2020, Tell Us Something will return to the Wilma on Wednesday, March 30, for a “Stone Soup” themed show.

“It’s the idea of being tricked into something,” Tell Us Something director and host Marc Moss said. “Pitching in to be creative enough to solve a problem — anything like that.”

The storytelling event will feature seven true, spoken-aloud stories, 10 minutes each, and one surprise. After moving online and then outdoors during COVID-19, Moss said the TUS crew is excited to be back on the stage at the Wilma.

Tell Us Something has come a long way since its inception over 10 years ago, when it used to be held at the Top Hat back in the venue’s dive bar days. For the event’s in-person return, Moss said it’s running at 75% capacity with 620 seats available, and he’s hopeful the show will sell out.

Despite the venue’s larger size, Moss said the Wilma really does feel intimate.

“It does feel like we are sort of in a living room sharing stories together,” he said. Sometimes the stories are hilarious — or heartbreaking. Always, we get people’s truths.”

While storytellers’ identities are always kept secret before the show, Moss said the “Stone Soup” themed event will feature stories about someone traveling with their grandfather, picking up hitchhikers, a river rescue and more. Audiences are “going to be a little choked up from the heartwarming-ness of the stories,” he said.

For those unfamiliar with the “Stone Soup” folktale, Moss said different versions of it exist in many different cultures around the world, but the version he knows begins with three soldiers returning from a war and walking through a village where they don’t know anyone.

The villagers don’t trust the soldiers and no one offers them food or shelter, so the soldiers trick the villagers into providing them with ingredients for their soup, one by one, beginning with boiling stones in water mentioning other ingredients that would taste good in the soup.

Oftentimes, people don’t think they have a story, or maybe not one that fits with the theme, but it doesn’t need to be a huge production and themes are usually broad enough to fit in a wide variety of stories, Moss said.

“It can be something super-simple,” he said.

Themes in the past have included “Rites of Passage,” “Dear Diary,” “I Got Lucky,” “I Didn’t See That Coming,” and more. The storytellers that have showed up to events over the years have ranged from well-known community members like former U.S. House Rep. Pat Williams to everyday people. Storytellers receive one-on-one coaching from Moss and also meet and hear one another’s stories ahead of time. He said they always “fall in love with each other just a little bit,” and this event’s lineup is no different.

One thing that sets Tell Us Something apart from national story slams like those featured on popular podcasts like The Moth is that the event is for Missoula by Missoula.

“We’re getting members from the local community and different storytellers every time,” Moss said. “I’m excited about all of the stories for different reasons — they all have something to share.”

