The shapes in Terran Last Gun’s artwork — skyward-gazing discs, sharply drawn triangles, portal-like doorways and striped expanses — aren’t purely abstract. They’re rooted in forms he noticed in ledger art by his father, Terrance Guardipee, and then studied on painted lodges used by the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy.

“These were mobile art, in a sense, moving with camp,” he said in a Zoom interview from his home base in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He sees them as “pieces of what we could call art today that’s overlooked, and not really talked about.”

In his first solo museum exhibition, “Future Cosmic Energy,” at the Missoula Art Museum, Last Gun is sharing years’ worth of work exploring that “visual vocabulary, or iconography,” and how he’s found ways of “layering all these different interests together.”

While ledger art is often figurative, he studied and zeroed in on these lodges and their surfaces.

“We really viewed and interpreted our world, our landscape in Montana and Alberta, in this geometric way … this Indigenous abstraction,” he said. The symbols refer to stars and cosmos, mountains and earth, earth and animal helpers.

“There’s so much history behind those lodges that people don’t really know,” he said.

Art all around

Last Gun, who is Piikani (Blackfeet), grew up in Browning. As a child, he watched the work of his father who’s been recognized around the U.S. for his innovative approach to ledger art.

Besides the figures and animals, Last Gun was curious about the geometric shapes. Those were derived from painted lodges made by members of the Blackfoot Confederacy, which encompasses groups in the United States and Canada. The particulars of the iconography at the base of the lodges (also referred to as tipis) that represents land is different, though. The Piikani include triangles to represent hills, mounds that signify hills, and flat lines for plains.

The lodges were not common when he was young — he’d only see them on special occasions. He’s sought out owners to meet them and do research.

Last Gun said he initially intended to avoid following Guardipee into art. First, he studied environmental science at Blackfeet Community College. On a trip to Canada, he saw Blackfeet war shirts (on loan from the University of Oxford), and was fascinated by the designs, with signature elements like a large disc that represents the sun. During a Blackfeet art history course, he began thinking about Indigenous ways of making art versus the modern, European-derived definitions.

“We've been painting lodges and doing petroglyphs and pictographs and the act of drawing for thousands of years here in North America,” he said.

He then went to the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe for museum studies. An instructor encouraged him to take a studio class to better understand a creator’s perspective, and a course of color theory led to printmaking and photography. One of his professors was Neal Ambrose-Smith, a multidisciplinary creator. (His mother is Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes who’s the subject of a retrospective at the Whitney Museum in New York.)

The Missoula Art Museum has worked with both of those two, and got a recommendation to follow Last Gun’s work.

“He had a different take on what ledger art could be, and you’ve seen a lot of artistic interpretations in different ways,” said Brandon Reintjes, senior curator of the MAM. "But never quite the way he was doing it."

While Last Gun initially focused on photos and prints, he began pursuing ledger art in 2020 after the pandemic hit and he’d lost access to studio space. He dove into the history, in which Plains Indians began recording on document paper after they were forcibly removed from their lands and traditional material like buffalo hides weren’t available.

Geometric abstraction

Last Gun said he’s been influenced by Bauhaus artist Josef Albers, the early work of Frank Stella, Frederick Hammersley (an abstract artist who lived in New Mexico), and creators like Jeff Kahm, a late Cree artist who generated a style of Indigenous abstract art.

“All these artists, they have their style, their form, their visual vocabulary of geometric shapes,” he said. He’s also looked to the Op Art movement, and spends time finding colors that “activated each other, and vibrated, and play with the eye,” he said. His color palette varies by medium: the ledger drawings call for ink and colored pencil, which can’t be customized. The prints have their own palette, often with those energizing contrasts.

Geometric abstraction, with its hard edges and perceived lack of “content,” has fallen in and out of favor over time. To Reintjes, Last Gun’s work exists in a different space.

“We’re in a very specific moment in contemporary art where a lot of work is narrative, and identity-based,” he said. "It’s driven by issues, and so I think oftentimes, abstract work and in particular, geometric work, is perceived as being without a connection to a culture or without a connection to a tradition. People might assume it has no narrative, or there are no issues in play."

"(Last Gun’s designs are) “exciting visually, and then it has a cultural reference to it,” he said. “It’s not devoid of content, it’s really laden with those specific references.”

Reintjes thought the museum was lucky to get to exhibit the title work, “Future Cosmic Energy,” a ledger drawing diptych on two pages from the Missoula County Clerk’s Register of Treasurer Disbursements dated to 1918. Last Gun drew two bands of black and white stripes that span the two pages, a delicate design to enact when you consider how old the pages are and the potential for smearing.

(It won two awards at the Sante Fe Indian Market, including first place for ledger art.)

He began using another form of paper for gradient circles — paper shopping bags. While he was being resourceful, they could be read as a comment on consumerism, or a throwback to Andy Warhol. The discs were inspired by “the top of the lodges, the star stories, the cosmos stories,” he said.

Giving it a name

He spends a significant amount of time on his titles, which allude to stories, personal or cultural, or even a feeling or a memory: “Restoring the Light,” “Nearing the Sun Lodge,” or “Roaming the Backbone,” for examples.

“The work is becoming more about an experience,” he said. The colors and the shape combine to imply those narratives.

Another series of serigraphs are based on images of doorways that are painted on lodges. In a piece called “Wandering Across the Plains,” a striped horizon leads the eye to a vertical entrance in melon pink and lime green, set against the pale but intense blue sky.

“What if you encountered something that could be like a doorway or a spiritual experience?” he said. “There are special places all over Montana that are remote, and only experienced by hiking and walking,” he said.

That narrative element goes back to tradition, that lodges were “visual interpretation of the world around us,” in some cases depicting successes in war.

“I think of my work, whether it’s serigraphs, ledger drawings, murals or paintings or photography, sometimes, as these visual documents,” he said. "I’m also recording my own life experience, in a continuum."