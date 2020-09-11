'The Fog': Montana Rep takes on theater from a fire tower

It happened that one contact, Jean Ann Douglass, had researched the Great Fire of 1910 and Pinchot, and knew of one aspect of his life that could be dramatized without any contact between the cast members — Pinchot believed that he was married to the ghost of his deceased girlfriend.

Douglass came across mentions of Pinchot while reading Timothy Egan's book, "The Big Burn."

There's not much information about the marriage — Douglass said that Pinchot's family removed the relevant pages from his journal after he died. Yet she continued to think about the idea. What is the appeal to him, to have a "ghost" to come home to, that's his alone? she said. And what's it like for Laura, who may have loved the idea of an earthly afterlife at first, but then is unable to be around anyone else, or age, or grow? she said.

In keeping with the requirements the cast stay far apart from each other, she wrote a script that relies on monologues "looking at the interior journeys of these three people at this one point in time," while also keeping the cast at least 12 feet apart at all times, she said.

"I think those restrictions helped the creative process immensely," she said.