The Giggle Box: Montana's first interactive art museum opens to public

On the second floor, an area called “Drip” features an enormous throne that some Missoulians might recognize as the old Santa chair the mall used for Christmas photo-ops. Foret said they felt they had to include it after they found it dusty in a mall storage room.

All told, he estimated 95% of the materials used throughout are upcycled.

“That’s a major difference between us and a lot of the similar museums,” Foret said. “We’re a small grassroots company and everything, for the most part, is upcycled materials that we found at thrift stores, antique shops, or that we found in storage at the mall.”

The organizers are quick to set themselves apart from similar, but much larger museums like Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which has a budget in the millions and took years to construct.

“We visited a ton of these different interactive museums around the country and sort of figured out what we think will work in this market. One thing that is really special about what we’re doing is there’s a level of intimacy when you come,” Foret said, adding when you purchase a ticket, you get a time slot. “Every 15 minutes there’s a group that can come in, in groups of six, so essentially you and your friends get the museum to yourself when you book it.”