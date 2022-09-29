'The internet is our gay bar': Andy Iwancio on trailblazing as a trans woman in comedy

Comedian Andy Iwancio’s first attempt at onstage humor earned her third place in a school talent competition when she was 9 or 10 years old in Baltimore, Maryland. A third-place tie, that is, with a kid who performed what she called “an Irish jig.”

The Seattle-based comedian still thinks the judges had it wrong.

If you go Andy Iwancio headlines at the Roxy Theater alongside host Charley Macorn and Rochelle Cote in “Trio Treat” on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at theroxytheater.org.

“The East Coast has Irish jig-dancers everywhere,” Iwancio said. "And, I can say that — I’m Irish. I think what really brought me to comedy was my hatred of Irish jig dancing.”

Iwancio’s come a long way from Urkel impressions in elementary school talent shows. In the 30-odd years since, she’s come out as a transgender woman, brought her comedy to venues around the country and recently recorded her first-ever EP, “hard*trans,” set to release later this year.

Her next stop: the Roxy Theater, where she’ll feature alongside Missoula comedians Charley Macorn and Rochelle Cote in a two-hour comedy showcase designed to kick off the Halloween season.

Macorn — a self-professed “tragically butch woman” who uses she/they pronouns — is a specialty programming coordinator at the Roxy Theater, where she produces monthly programs celebrating LGBTQ creators and media. She said she recognized Iwancio’s talent when she first saw her perform at the Portland Queer Comedy Festival in 2017.

“Even at that time, it was like, ‘Holy sh--. This girl is legit,’” Macorn said.

Courting comedians to Missoula isn’t in Macorn’s job description. But when she heard Iwancio had performed in Bozeman earlier this year, Macorn said it didn’t feel right for the Garden City to miss out.

For Macorn, bringing Iwancio to the Roxy isn’t just about the comedy. It’s also part of her ongoing mission to elevate voices that had been relegated to the sidelines for years.

Macorn said Missoula’s comedy scene looked a lot different when she first dipped a toe in the business eight years ago — namely, dominated by men. Back then, she said, Missoula comedy was still in its “toddlerhood,” with stand-up shows popping up once a twice per month at the Union Club. But, as the city’s hunger for humorists grew, so did the diversity of the voices dishing out the jokes.

Today, comedy fans in Missoula can attend four or five shows per week, Macorn said. And, she’s no longer one of the city’s only trans comedians.

“I think Andy, who is one of the best comedic minds that I’ve ever seen, is able to really, really connect,” Macorn said.

Andy sat down with the Missoulian to chat about her comedic inspiration, her upcoming EP, and what it means to have “a seat at the table.” (This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity).

How would you describe your comedic style?

I think I've been quoted as “sardonic.” That's being super nerdy about it. But it's vulgar — I use a lot of four-letter words to describe 18-word sentences. It's a lot of me trying to distill the stuff that I’m going through with my Pacific-Northwest brain and my East-Coast mouth — trying to fuse the two.

From where do you draw your inspiration?

I would say part of it obviously is being transgender. In the past, it would be that I was the only trans person on a lineup. Now, there's way more trans comedians, and non-binary comedians and gender-fluid comedians and all of these great different narrative voices.

Now it has to be about me being 40 and also being trans, as opposed to “trans, and I’m also [40].” You try to think about what's unique to you as a comedian; to talk about your personal experiences. What’s weirdly “edgy” about me is me being in a healthy relationship for 20 years.

Tell me about your upcoming EP — it’s called “hard*trans,” right?

Yeah, it's a joke about me also being a DJ. There’s a genre of dance music called “hard trance,” so “hard*trans” is a pun on that. It's terrible — the EP is good, but that pun on the front is terrible.

The idea of recording all the trans jokes in the EP is because there’s no trans bar like there is a gay bar. So, the internet is our gay bar. The idea of sharing something digitally — an album with trans jokes — is for trans people seeing it online rather than getting to see me in person.

What’s your take on comedians making jokes at the expense of trans people?

People say trans people can’t take a joke, but we don’t have a seat at the table to be in on the jokes that some of these people are making. My qualms are mostly with these huge comedians who feel like they’re being “canceled,” or whatever. I feel like they’re still working and have millions of dollars. I don't think there's enough big trans comedians for you to be like, “Well, those are the great trans comedians, and they'll be able to roast them on a Netflix special.”

Are you on the trajectory to have a seat at the table?

I’m 40, I’m taking my lunch break to talk to a Missoula, Montana, paper about a show I’m doing there in a week. I am not going to be at that table at any time, but I’m hoping somebody will. I’m not doing this for a huge Netflix thing. If it happened, that’d be rad.

I think it'll be other people, younger people, and they'll be more understanding. I'm sure it'll look different than whatever I'm doing, and I'm sure they'll have a TikTok account. I do not. TikTok is when I sat down on the social media bench and waved at the kids to go have fun. That's when I tapped out.