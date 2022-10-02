The Last Glacier: Making art in a changing landscape

Chaney Glacier sits below Mount Kipp in Glacier National Park on the opposite side of the ridge from the Highline Trail, a remote destination that’s difficult to reach.

Ian van Coller remembers it being an exerting haul. When he saw it he felt “an overwhelming rush of endorphins.” The photographer, who teaches at Montana State University, brings along a medium-format digital camera to shoot highly detailed images of glaciers like these that are in retreat.

He and his collaborators, the printmakers Todd Anderson and Bruce Crownover, set out for that spot years ago as part of the Last Glacier Project, a now decade-old undertaking that’s taken them to far-flung corners of the park. By three years’ end, they reached 15 of the 25 remaining glaciers and began to expand their geographic range, visiting other places across the globe.

“We’re trying to urgently document these rapidly changing landscapes and somehow visually preserve them,” Van Coller said. They want to reach them before they’re gone entirely.

They’re depicting the ice in their own artistic voices, not as a means of illustrations. Nor are they making “landscape” art, or the particular kind of Western art that nostalgically looks to the past, or ignores the present threat of rising temperatures.

To Crownover, it’s a slightly subversive method. His prints, with a heightened palette and an eye for beauty, can be compelling enough on their own to draw someone in.

“I’m making pretty pictures about something that’s really a crisis,” he said. The three collaborate with scientists to select new projects and destinations, and ask experts to write essays. The lure of the landscape lies in the art and is the hook for messages.

Anderson cited social science research that’s proven that relaying risk with imagery is the best way to elicit change and a response.

If someone reads more after seeing the closely observed details in his prints, they’ll see “it’s not just a glacier,” he said. It helped carve the valley you might have stood in over the course of thousands of years, and is now disappearing.

'My son will never see this'

The project started in 2012, when Anderson read news reports that scientists believed most of the namesake features of Glacier National Park would be gone within decades.

Anderson, a professor of art at Clemson University in South Carolina, began looking up more information. He couldn’t find indications that any artists were documenting the disappearance of the ice and so he reached out to two friends.

On the first trip, it was only two of them. Crownover came over from Madison, Wisconsin, and he and Anderson reached a mountain that would give them a view of Thunderbird Glacier, northeast of Bowman Lake. Anderson, who’d recently become a father, thought “my son will never see this glacier.’ ” He thinks that’s the point where this project, then unnamed, “really picked up urgency.”

They logged more than 200 trail miles in the first two years, which Van Coller said involved successes along with the expected “trials and travels of bushwhacking to nothing.”

In various combinations, the three have branched out from their first two years in the park to visit places such as Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Baffin Island in the northeast Canadian Arctic, and in 2019, Antarctica. Anderson and Crownover documented the plight of juniper and piñon trees in Utah for another project, “Sentinels.”

Van Coller and Anderson have photographed glaciers in the Rwenzori Mountains of Uganda.

In Montana, the three exhibited their “Last Glacier” work at the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell in 2021, and then this summer at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, along with “Sentinels.” Outside of Montana, the work is dispersed in limited edition art books that are held in major universities and museums.

Making art on site

All three were hikers and, in their 20s, mountaineers, before Anderson suggested the project. Most of the glaciers in the park are remote and the views in the art were hard-won.

Jackson Glacier, one of the few visible from Going-to-the-Sun Road, is as distant as it appears: a 24-mile round trip from the trailhead.

Crownover and Anderson can draw on site, absorbing the atmosphere of a place, and also shoot photographs, and then complete work later. Anderson’s large-scale prints can take him a month to complete. Van Coller’s work is more exposed to the elements and the unfriendly light of August at mid-day, when they typically reach a destination.

They hadn’t been up near Jackson long before the sky darkened and snow, followed by graupel and hail, blew in on 60-mph winds. Van Coller had set up his tripod on the edge of the moraine, near an almost vertical drop-off.

“That’s the closest I’ve come to dying on any of the trips we’ve taken,” Van Coller said. Anderson said they took off as quickly as they could. Before, though, Van Coller shot a photograph of a delicate ice arch looming over wet, muddy rock, as if reaching downward.

Others glaciers were so remote that they reached impasses and had to turn back. Vulture Glacier, in the Livingston Range, was one such place. After extensive bushwhacking, they hit a headwall. The guidebook laid out steps to get up it, but none of it seemed feasible to any of them.

They reached Blackfoot Glacier, which is above Jackson and requires traversing multiple moraines, but Van Coller wasn’t happy with any of the photos he took.

Anderson, who makes reductive woodblock prints with a high level of detail in every nook and cranny of a rock face or glacier’s cracking wall, produced a print of it, as seen from close by.

Printing books

Their first publication together, “The Last Glacier,” is one of the largest books you might come across, measuring 25 by 38 inches when laid open on a table. (Van Coller has made others that have a 50-inch span when cracked open.)

They are limited edition, with color artwork by all three, along with essays by scientists. The aim is for something permanent. While exhibitions are temporary, Van Coller said they offer “a vision of a specific place at a specific time, from the viewpoint of three different artists.”

They’re expensive to make and expensive to buy. But they achieve a few goals. They’re sold to private collectors to help fund the next project and the costs of visiting remote places. They can also get them into collections at places like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Getty Museum and universities like Stanford and Yale. If you have a card, you could check one out at the New York Public Library.

Anderson said they’re also a statement of a kind. If you go to a museum and see a painting by J.M.W. Turner, there’s the beauty and the subject matter to admire and think about, yet they also tell “a story about the things we value” to later generations.

The books can also help when they reach out to scientists about a collaboration, that it will be placed in teaching institutions and be a part of a “longer, larger record” than a museum show that’s taken down after a few months.

Working with scientists

The collaborations with scientists initially started with Van Coller. Originally from South Africa, his work was related to colonialism, apartheid and everyday life in the post-apartheid era. After he moved to the United States, that work became harder. He was distant geographically and felt like an outsider.

An avid birdwatcher, some early trips to Glacier stirred his interest in a new direction. When they were on Sperry Glacier, he noticed the automated weather station and realized he knew very little about the science of what he was shooting. While looking up Mount Kilimanjaro, he saw an image with a copyright watermark. It was shot by Douglas Hardy, a glacier researcher at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Hardy, who did his graduate work at MSU, was open to Van Coller coming along on a trip to Peru. He was also game to collaborate, by annotating photographs with hand-written information about the natural processes under way in what otherwise would be a still image of a landscape. It’s an homage, in a way, to one of Van Coller’s favorite books, “The Invention of Nature,” by Alexander von Humboldt. The Victorian-era naturalist produced maps that worked both as art and visual information, such as a painting of a mountain that indicated the elevation at which various species of plants could be found.

The three have worked with other experts since then. Anderson said they “rely on scientists to help us understand what's happening in different parts of the planets, and we really follow in the wake of the scientists who have been trying to bring something fully unique to that conversation.”

He and Van Coller traveled to the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda, where one of the last glaciers in Africa is located. It’s a rugged trail to reach, even with porters. Carsten Braun, a geographer at Westfield State University, brought along copies of historical photographs that showed a mountain covered in ice a hundred years ago. Now, it was shimmering black rock. Van Coller had him draw on the photograph, with dotted black lines and all-caps interjections: “NO ICE!” and inset the older images onto his picture. It’s still a landscape photograph, but one that’s closer to Humboldt’s concept than anything you’d see at Western Art Week.

Antarctica

In 2019, Anderson and Van Coller spent a month in Antarctica, where the summers peak with permanent daylight. The sun doesn't set, but makes a circle in the sky, never falling below the horizon, Anderson said.

They were awarded a grant with the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists and Writers Program. It doesn’t include funding — it covers logistics and training to get to the continent and collaborate with scientists. One portion involved igloo-building, in case it was necessary. They worked with elite trainers, including an Everest guide.

They joined a team from Princeton and other universities that was drilling in the Allan Hills for “the oldest ice on earth,” the title of their upcoming project. The area sits at 5,000 feet above sea level, against the Transantarctic Mountains and exposed to constant wind that ablates the surface, leaving blue ice.

The light made shooting photographs a challenge. For his part, Anderson thought the range of color was wider than anyone thinks.

In 2015, a research team retrieved ice that was estimated to be 2.7 million years old. The group in 2019 was to replicate that result and perhaps find ice that was older, perhaps 3 million to 5 million years old.

From that research, they hope to make correlations between what our future might look like with this kind of carbon content, and what was back then when there was a similar atmosphere. That will give indications of what’s ahead for humans.

The book will follow, too, with images that favor the fragility of nature and perhaps research equipment, rather than the human element. It will likely end up in museums, a way to show people what we value, Van Coller said. A photograph of a wall of ice degrading can be a way of conveying “empathy for the natural world — the nonhuman world.”