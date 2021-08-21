The last laugh: Giggle Box pop-up art museum winding down next month

What was intended as a six-month pop-up installation lasted far longer and through more difficult circumstances than anyone imagined. But the Giggle Box, a 25-room, 18,000-square-foot experiential art museum at the Southgate Mall, will close on Sept. 25.
“We’re still getting new ticket buyers, attendees all the time. The events are going strong, but you know the initial intention with the museum was only to be six months. We made it over 12 and we just think it’s time to move on to the next projects,” said co-owner Logan Foret.
The crew behind the museum is BFK Presents — Foret, Michael Gardner and Tanya Yarrow. They spent months starting in late 2019 recruiting artists and transforming the vacated Herbergers space into a series of colorful, custom-decorated rooms where people could hang out, shoot photos of colorful backdrops or throw private parties.
They threw open the doors of the Giggle Box in March 2020, not long before the first reported cases of COVID-19 arrived in Missoula County. After a brief shutdown, they re-opened and remained so, even adding more art. They kept renewing their short-term lease with the mall until now, making it a roughly year-and-a-half-long experiment.
The walk-through, photo-friendly art experience allows people to explore rooms with backdrops made by 27 artists. They invited graffiti artists inside, other creators made library-style installations, faux-video-game controller stations, an oversized throne room, a very Montana “grandma’s room,” and more.
With art made to share online, it drew about 10,000 people over the course of its run, including a lot of families. The space also hosted comedy and music in the evenings, including touring and local performers.
As things reopen around town, the owners have other projects calling for their attention. Yarrow, who is co-owner, art director and manager, is busy pursuing work as a full-time artist. She painted a mural for Rockin’ Rudy’s recently, has an installation going in at Alberton School, and multiple mural proposals in the works. Those can require 10- to 12-hour days, which wouldn’t be doable while keeping the museum open.
“The last year, I’ve been here four to five days a week. It’s hard to do such big projects while also being here so often … you know, it’s our baby, too, so it’s a lot of balance,” she said.
BFK, meanwhile, is gearing up for the annual Disco Bloodbath Halloween party and another project involving a large interactive space. Earlier this summer, they held the Northwest Margarita Festival and the BBQ & Whiskey Festival at Caras Park. (In normal times, they’ve also thrown the annual Silver Cloud Campout music festival in Haugan.)
Besides the museum lasting longer than they’d intended, Foret said much of their employee pool of about five University of Montana students are returning to school for the fall. Their business model doesn’t bring in enough money to hire replacements in the newly competitive job market.
Before COVID, they thought the Giggle Box could be a pilot project, and if successful, they could travel to other cities and set up similar pop-ups in vacant mall spaces. (While they think they proved the concept is viable, the travel part has put it on hold for now.)
The last day will be Sept. 25. They’ll have a wrap-up auction party for the 18 and up crowd only on Sept. 23. People can bid on the installation pieces that can be removed — the place is filled with quirky items like arcade-type computers, oversized lettering and banana chairs.
One final work is going in — local artist Hazer Novich created a sculpture and audio-based room out of salvaged Plexiglas, which can’t be recycled in Missoula.
Go to thegigglebox.net for more information on tickets and hours and their last month of events.