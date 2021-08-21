The last laugh: Giggle Box pop-up art museum winding down next month

With art made to share online, it drew about 10,000 people over the course of its run, including a lot of families. The space also hosted comedy and music in the evenings, including touring and local performers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As things reopen around town, the owners have other projects calling for their attention. Yarrow, who is co-owner, art director and manager, is busy pursuing work as a full-time artist. She painted a mural for Rockin’ Rudy’s recently, has an installation going in at Alberton School, and multiple mural proposals in the works. Those can require 10- to 12-hour days, which wouldn’t be doable while keeping the museum open.

“The last year, I’ve been here four to five days a week. It’s hard to do such big projects while also being here so often … you know, it’s our baby, too, so it’s a lot of balance,” she said.

BFK, meanwhile, is gearing up for the annual Disco Bloodbath Halloween party and another project involving a large interactive space. Earlier this summer, they held the Northwest Margarita Festival and the BBQ & Whiskey Festival at Caras Park. (In normal times, they’ve also thrown the annual Silver Cloud Campout music festival in Haugan.)