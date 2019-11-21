If you go

"The Nutcracker" will show at the Montana Theater at the University of Montana campus the following dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 13: 7:30 p.m. (Opening night)

Saturday, Dec. 14: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15: 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 for a matinee (plus GrizTix fees) and $35 for an evening show (plus GrizTix fees).

Tickets are available at the Adams Center Box Office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., except legal holidays, or by calling (406) 243-4051 or 1-888-MONTANA (666-8262) or online at www.griztix.com.