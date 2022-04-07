The Portland Cello Project: Strings bring 'Purple Reign' on tour

A repertoire of at least 1,000 songs is what Douglas Jenkins estimates the capacity of the Portland Cello Project.

Indeed, the PCP has more irons in the fire than a steel mill. From Bach to Britney Spears, Radiohead to Prince, Nina Simone to Kanye West, Jenkins and his self-described “horde of eight to 16 cellos” interpret and set free everything from tango numbers to jazz classics.

“Our goal is to bring out the best parts of all types of music and make them universally accessible,” says Jenkins, the group’s founder. “There is a great mix of music in all styles, genres and cultures. We find common threads and bring those threads out in a way that’s accessible to everyone. The overriding goal is to open minds to all of these different types of music, and to challenge perceptions that might’ve been closed off.”

While Jenkins’ mission might sound substantial, the origins of the project were anything but serious. It was the fall of 2006, and Jenkins and a group of eight other cellists were socializing and carousing at the home of one member. All of the cellists shared classically trained backgrounds and the same standard classical repertoire. Yet, they all came together to the Portland home of Tony Rogers with vastly disparate leanings: jazz, blues, bluegrass, rock and roll, folk music, you name it.

Creative minds grew restive. Why not do the most stately and wafting Bach in a loud, rowdy venue? How would a bright Britney Spears piece of music go over in an open bar?

Consensus was reached on the venue to experiment and a batch of songs to practice, and off to the Doug Fir Lounge they went, warm and sensuous sounding cellos in tow.

Anchored in the defiantly scruffy Buckman neighborhood, the woodsy-mid-century Doug Fir Lounge neighbors the Juniper Hotel in a resurgent southeast enclave of Portland once known as “heroin alley.” Perhaps it would be the perfect spot for a good-natured lark: Western classical music of Vivaldi and Puccini meets anything goes aesthetics and hipster bounciness.

“You could hear a pin drop in the bar,” says Jenkins. “At the time it was really strange and also really moving, and that was one of the biggest surprises for us. We expected for us to be in a bar as background music. But we were able to turn the bar into a different space. And there’s a lot of power in that. We were packed in a bar and you could hear a pin drop. It was a novelty and it was fun, but there was no big-picture philosophy. We thought it would happen just once, but we did it again and again, and it became our work.”

Cellists joined. Cellists dropped off. Some of them even rejoined the group again. In this, the PCP hopped from sticky-floored punk clubs to sleek halls and then back to the punk clubs. By 2009, the revolving cast of cellists was touring significantly, bedecked with a voracious repertoire of more than 1,000 pieces of music. Since then, Jenkins has keenly cultivated the potential of the group to educate and build bridges between scores of communities.

“That was the philosophy when we started — the educational aspect of music as communication," Jenkins said. "Are we connecting people together with the work we are doing? That’s a question we are always asking. We believe that we are. If not, it would be less rewarding. Music is communication and that’s our way to build more meaningful and deeper communication.”

While Western classical music can be suspenseful and charming and evocative, maybe it still needs to be demystified and diversified a bit.

“Western classical music is extremely homogeneous,” says Jenkins. “Over the last 140 years, the whole violin family of instruments in the historical Western tradition has been connected to that formality. You can’t cross between movements, it’s completely quiet, there’s a big barrier up between the audience and the tradition. Now, I understand that it’s incredibly difficult and an immense time investment to reach the basic level of musicality in the Western classical tradition. But a brick wall between two parties is not communication.”

Under the artistic direction and principle arrangement of Jenkins, the group has broken free of custom and detached from convention. True to habit, they continue to bring the lustrous cello to unaccustomed locations, from street and dance parties to city parks, and to compose instrumental arrangements unassociated with the instrument.

On the average night, prepare to hear renditions of anything from heavy metal Pantera to pop torch bearers Taylor Swift and Kanye West, or even cult favorite Portlander Elliott Smith, all alongside Bach, Rossini and Saint-Saens. From Nina Simone to Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” or something from Radiohead’s borderline dystopian “OK Computer,” anything goes.

At the Wilma in Missoula on April 12, the Portland Cello Project will emphasize the accomplishments of the inimitable whirlwind “Prince” Rogers Nelson (1958-2016). In addition to the core of cellists, the project has enlisted the sonorous support of Prince’s drummer Tyrone Hendrix as well as a few of his backup singers, graduates of “Purple University,” as Jenkins lovingly describes them.

“There are some people who’ve worked with Prince who want to honor the music of Prince with us, and we are honored that they are letting us into their worlds. We have multiple people who’ve played with him and who can bring his spirit to life.”

And for those who are expecting the full, clear sounds of Western classics, say, Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, which premiered in 1816, you ought to have that experience, too. However, on this night, the 1980s pop genius of "Purple Rain" will reign.

“We don’t play a ton of classical music,” concludes Jenkins. “We are playing Prince’s music with his backing band, and we will mix it up with some extremely classical stuff. Overall, we are mixing all and whatever types of music together. The show will be like a classical music and Prince sandwich — and Prince is the bread. From the start, it will be a high-energy party.”

Freelance arts and music writer Brian D’Ambrosio may be reached at dambrosiobrian@hotmail.com

