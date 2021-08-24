The Rep's new season: Pay what you want for original theater

When the Montana Repertory Theatre returns to live performances this year, you can pay whatever you feel like to get in.

For its 2021-22 season, the professional theater in residence at the University of Montana is switching to a “pick what you pay” model. It lets people decide their own price as a way of opening up the shows to people regardless of their income.

Artistic Director Michael Legg said that part of their mission is to “figure out how to remove cost as a barrier whenever we can,” and that “we really feel like art should be for everyone.”

Their goal is to improve access to the arts. Legg said that over the past year, he’s personally seen the struggles that people have with rising housing costs in Missoula, and that a theatrical show may be out of their reach. It’s an extension, too, of their community ticket program — in the past, they would give a block of tickets to nonprofits, particularly those who work with underserved or underrepresented people, who would disperse them so they can have a theatrical experience.

“Right now, what a lot of us need is to get away and hear a good story, and everybody deserves the opportunity to do that,” Legg said.

NorthWestern Energy has signed up as the sponsor for the program.