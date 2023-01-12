The Skurfs: Missoula's original 'mountain surf' band

Put on your dancing shoes and some fancy mid-20th-century attire and prepare to move and maybe mosh at Free Cycles’ annual Winter Ball.

The show will be both a lively musical event and an album release party for one of Missoula’s oldest rock bands, the Skurfs.

The Skurfs will be selling the CD version of their new album, “Downhiller,” at the event, but for those who have seen the band play before, many of the songs might already sound familiar.

The album was recorded over the course of two days in 2016, yet for reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic, it was never officially released. Many of the songs have since been a part of the band’s set lists for live shows in the years since and so may not be new to fans.

The 20-minute album features nine songs, and is “just a little entertainment package,” according to Gavin McCourt, guitar player, vocalist and one of the founding members. The album includes the fast-paced tunes “Ski Surf,” “The Ripper,” and the album’s namesake, “Downhiller.” It also features sound bites recorded at the band’s past live shows giving the feeling it could have been recorded live.

By and large, the album’s songs remain true to the band’s self-styled “ski-surf” vibe. It was a sound born out of the idea that it would “be funny to start a surf band in a landlocked state,” according to Dan Venturella, guitarist, vocalist and another founding member of the group.

The Skurfs started in 2010 with Venturella and McCourt, who became friends when they were both working at Bernice’s Bakery. When they got the idea to form a band, they found a bassist and drummer and were quickly able to start playing shows around town. At the time, Venturella said, there were several venues that catered to local musicians and booking shows was easy. The band soon started playing a show a week or more and gained popularity in the Missoula community.

With a long-standing, 13-year presence in town, the Skurfs have involved a number of other local musicians. Today the group also includes Pat Kirkely on percussion, Sean Burress on bass and, and Jon Filkins on percussion and drums.

Since “Downhiller” was recorded, band members say their style has evolved and grown away from their ski-surf roots.

“I think in the beginning we were leaning really hard into the ski-surf, mountain-surf shtick,” Venturella said. “We still honor that beginning but now we don’t have any boundaries anymore with what we write.”

In the past few years, they have written songs that stay true to their high-energy playing, but that are also goofy and made purely for amusement.

“We decided to just become this fun party band,” Venturella said. “We want people to come to our shows and be entertained. So we’re going to write entertaining music.”

“We’re our favorite audience,” McCourt said. “I feel like that’s what the music is for now. It’s communal.”

While this is the first year since the pandemic that Free Cycles has put on its Winter Ball, it's typically been a successful and dance-filled night.

This year, the Skurfs will be preceded by the Bozeman-based band, Love Darts, another energetic rock band that McCourt says is sure to create a good time.

“We played to a lot of empty rooms or a lot of rooms that had people with their hands in their pockets,” Venturella said. “So to have these shows at Free Cycles where people come out and have the best time ever, is really incredible to feed off that energy.”