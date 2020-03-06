'The Spitfire Grill' brings unique Americana-folk score to MCT stage

Garner’s ability to truly embody the characters she plays is part of the reason she ended up with the role, Martinez said.

“She’s done her research, she goes through the script and finds intentions and motivations,” he said. “Vocally it’s a really straining role. It’s a big sound that needs to come out of this character just vocally and Brit has that too.”

Because they were able to take time to explore the characters, Garner said the audience is going to be able to really get to know these individuals at the Spitfire Grill and in the town of Gilead.

“The idea of letting go and saying, ‘I am good’ or ‘I can be good’ is something all of the characters in the show and the town have to do,” she said. “They get to those places throughout the course of the show and some maybe more than others and maybe each audience member sees a different character journey that they connect with.”

As the play moves along, you start to see that Percy, the characters and the town are all struggling with the same thing.