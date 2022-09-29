'The Year of the Dog': Autobiographical underpinnings mark Montana movie

To try to understand Rob Grabow is trying to understand where the energy came from to write, direct and star in “The Year of the Dog.”

Matt, played by Grabow, is a man riding recklessly with misfortune, marked by hurt, the looming threat of loss and brutal dependency. But the supporting light is provided in the form of an opportunity to dry out in a reclusive cabin and enroll in AA meetings. He learns that he must be receptive, even to misfortune: the depths of his character are only revealed upon trial. And he comes to know that decisions made at the beginning of a life often determine the rest of it.

Find a screening For more information about screenings and showings and events, visit theyearofthedogmovie.com. Confirmed Montana dates so far (with more to come): Sept. 30-Oct. 6: Polson

Cut Bank

Havre

Glasgow

Wolf Point

Lewistown

Dillon

Salmon, Idaho Oct. 7-13: Livingston

What Grabow really was after had everything to do with the process: how to use the power of his own past to get the effects he desired, how to transform it imaginatively.

Cinematography its own perfection

“The Year of the Dog” commenced shooting at the beginning of January 2021 and was carried out exclusively in Livingston, Bozeman and the Paradise Valley. The first-time director was troubled that there was no snow on the ground and he was panicked. In due course, the flurries fell, the blizzards blew, and soon the cast and crew were shivering in the chill. The geography and landscape captured on-screen was profound – the pedestal of the stability which the film emanates.

“We had 19 official shooting days and zero snow at the start,” Grabow said. “But we got 8 inches one day and then we had to navigate the continuity of shooting out of sequence, and handle all of the volatile weather. Cinematographer George Potter is primarily a wildlife cinematographer, and he excellently captured all of the things that we needed.”

Grabow’s aim was to present the life of Matt in all its emptiness. The cabin is a safe place, a sanctuary to shake off the day’s residue. Sometimes he doesn’t want to leave it. Grieving and struggling, Matt is seeking the territory of the self. But what Grabow was also seeking, in all his shots, was the truth. Very little sunshine appears in the picture, the starkness of climate the gateway to its disposition, subtly made part of the continuous whole.

“There is a darker, more somber mood to the lighting,” said Grabow. “I think that that expresses where the main character was at, and his arc.”

A big bulk of the movie was filmed on location in the Paradise Valley. About 14 days occur at the cabin where Matt rejuvenates, near Mill Creek, off Highway 89. The building was utterly inundated during the recent Yellowstone floods and might not be salvageable.

One of the film’s most emotional scenes was recorded at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Livingston. Grabow only recently learned he holds a special ancestral link to it.

“My family (led by his great-grandfather William Grabow) came to Livingston in the 1880s and my grandfather (Harry Grabow) graduated from Park High School," he said. "I graduated from Park High School, and so did one of my cousins. My mom’s cousin was the mayor of Bozeman and my mom (Patricia Grabow) has been involved locally in Livingston for many years, and she said that my grandfather had helped to build the church. It is where they filmed the church scenes in 'A River Runs Through It.' And, on a personal level, I feel like the film pays tribute to my family’s relationship to Livingston, in this critical scene in the church that my grandfather helped to build, and that’s connected to such a great film.”

Some of the other shooting locations that factor notably on-screen include Murdoch’s (in Bozeman and Livingston) and the Yellowstone Truck Stop diner in Livingston.

“Murdoch’s in Livingston opened the store to let us shoot early before the morning rush and we filmed outside of the Bozeman Murdoch’s. There is a sense of community with the film, a sense of not just moving an art project toward about outcome, but a sense of appreciating the value of the process in the art.”

Grabow draws from his own difficult past

A few of the themes touched upon in the film include the pain of alcoholism, the equanimity of sobriety, the disappointment of death and loss, the unavoidable challenges of self-esteem and identity.

The film is in tune with the spirit of the places Grabow grew up in the most fundamental ways, including mostly Native Alaskan villages, places such as Holy Cross and Takotna, where alcoholism and dependence was rampant. His life was an emergency in slow motion. His dad removed himself from the equation and his mother, Patricia, a teacher, grappled with a number of challenging personal issues. She was reliant on welfare for an especially hard spell of time. Patricia almost died of endometrial cancer when Rob was only 14; the night of her surgery he contracted pneumonia, which turned severe.

While writing the script, Grabow, borrowing from a familiar acting school trick, would spend eight to 10 hours a day embedded in the darkest gaps in his own psyche, and that emotional storminess was ultimately beneficial to him and his art, the origin and the impetus of his quest to tell a dramatic, meaningful story.

“I might have gone too far internally and I hit some rough patches, emotionally,” said Grabow.

Indeed, at the time that he was putting the pen to paper life had put Grabow into a suffocating headlock. His mother was diagnosed with breast cancer — she had two major surgeries while he was in his second year of acting school, one of them on Christmas Eve — and undergoing extensive radiation treatment. He lost all of his hair and doctors believed that he had some aggressive form of cancer, too, though it took them about five months to ultimately rule out their initial mistaken lymphoma diagnosis.

“I was basically on the verge of a nervous breakdown,” said Grabow. “I was struggling a lot when I wrote this script.”

Grabow was once told that the opposite of addiction was connection — a contrast that he has never forgotten. Indeed, Rob brought to the film a love of Montana and an appreciation for its history, as well as a keen understanding of human frailties and an immense bonded nature.

“There is the old-school, Montana frontier survival strength and work ethic that my mom has,” said Grabow, “that my grandfather had, and that my mom really inculcated in me early on.”

Concentrated cast, includes Caleb the canine

In the film, it is Matt’s connection with a found dog called Yup’ik that enables him to return home and soberly recuperate. The Alaskan husky was played by a rescue dog named Caleb who was found at an animal shelter in California about eight weeks before the film began production by trainer Jon Van Dyke.

“Van Dyke is a miracle worker and he took Caleb, using positive reinforcement, a pound puppy, and turned him into a super vibrant, confident, funny performer who was great to work with," Grabow said. "Caleb trusted and loved Jon so much that he was game for doing these things onscreen. He’s in California now doing Petco commercials!”

“The Year of the Dog” is comprised of five main actors, including a pair of better-known leads: Jon Proudstar, as Greg, recognizable for his work on the FX drama “Reservation Dogs,” and Michael Spears, who plays Fred, identifiable from his roles in films such as “Dances with Wolves” and the A&E’s Network contemporary crime thriller “Longmire.”

“Jon sent out an audition for the role of Greg,” said Grabow. “It was the AA scene and it was one of the best audition tapes I’ve ever seen in my life. I was absolutely floored.”

Alyssa Groenig, who plays Julie in the film, completed the University of Montana’s theater degree program. A well-trained theater actress who spent 13 years in Los Angeles pursuing her ambitions, she auditioned and edged out about 25 other well-skilled, professional actors. Alyssa, Rob said, somehow seemed more intuitively in sync with the character as envisioned by Rob and others.

“I read the script and felt connected to it and connected to Matt and Julie since there is a little of them in each of us all,” said Groenig. “They are people who I’ve known, understood, and have met in my life, and there are some pieces of Julie that I saw in myself. I’m humbled to be a part of something that made me feel something and that causes others to feel something.”

Original director Andrew McGinn at the outset planned to play the role of Rick, a gruff, yet likable representative of a sledding competition that Matt and Yup’ik attempt to participate in, but instead Missoula actor Jeff Medley ended up with the part.

“Jeff had about two days to learn his lines and be on the set,” said Grabow. “He was so original and so creative and free and he created this great experience on the set where people were comfortable to play and explore. Andrew has been in about 150 productions of Shakespeare, and he’s brilliant, and he has said that we actually picked the right person … Jeff’s improv made it into the script, because it was better than what was written.”

Medley, who moved to Montana in 2006, performed in productions at the Missoula Community Theatre in 2008 and 2009 before earning his first speaking role in the Smith brothers’ adaptation of James Welch’s “Winter in the Blood” (2013).

“I came in late in the game,” said Medley. “I showed up in what I was wearing, and I don’t think they made me change my outfit. It was like my dream world as an actor to have enough of a reputation to be called up like that and asked, do you want to step in and play this role?”

Medley said that he has recently participated in a couple of Westerns that are now in post-production and that he isn’t quite sure yet if he has even made the final cut of “Butcher’s Crossing,” an American Western drama starring Nicolas Cage currently in distribution.

“The goal for me is to have a base of operations and make films and to be able to come back and have my nice little Missoula life,” said Medley.

Thrust of expression, healing

Rob Grabow’s shed more than a few pails of blood, sweat and tears to get his first film in front of audiences. Fulfilling his compulsion was not a matter of pleasing a coach or parents. It was a matter of doing what he was meant to do. That level of talent is something that he had to discover, and the interchangeability of the character helped him uncover it more quickly. And, similar to Matt’s relationships with Julie, Fred, Greg and Yup’ik, he had people available such as his mother Patricia and his brother Chris Rodgers to care for and encourage him.

“He knows what he wants and he goes after it,” said Patricia Grabow of her son. “Even though I am his mom, I am in awe of him. His movie was not a formula, but about real human beings, real lives, and it hits the part of our emotional selves.”

Harvesting a life history once in the loudest demand of its own remedies, the portrait that Rob Grabow puts forward of the psyche of Matt is exciting and wrenching and full of revelations. Not all films are revolutionary, but in the best of instances, they add a few more form-fashioning pieces to the overall jigsaw, the life’s gestalt. Emptiness is as critical as fullness — and Grabow now knows both. Indeed, he has created a piece of art that’s not just a good vehicle for expression, but redemptive.

“The thrust of the film explores how we heal,” said Grabow. “It deals with how all of those things that are not dealt with in our lives can impact us for the rest of our days.”