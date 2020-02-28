Theater, music students bring modern rock musical 'Spring Awakening' to UM stage

The main character, Wendla, is a young girl in her early teen years, played by UM sophomore Elle Fisher, who is noticing her mind and body changing and is anxious to find out what is happening.

“I think she’s curious about a lot of things ... she can tell she’s starting to look like a woman and she knows from there that she then needs to know what it is to be a woman. She does a lot of asking of her mom to inform her about sex and inform her about these kind of things,” Fisher said.

One of the points Fisher wants to come across with her portrayal of Wendla is that she's at the age where her curiosity about these questions is warranted, so she doesn't want her to seem naive or whiny.

“I didn’t want her to be too precocious. I wanted her to just be an honest form that she genuinely just would really like to know this information because it’s something that’s been on her mind and it’s something that she feels like is important for her to know.”

The teens all experience a lack of education and parenting around sex and intimacy, which leads to consequences that unfold throughout the musical as they navigate the world between childhood and adulthood. Fisher said one of the main themes in the musical is the idea of consent and the teens’ confusion around it.