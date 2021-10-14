Things to do: 5 kinds of drama and colorful alley art

Charlie Parr at the Wilma

(Saturday, Oct. 16)

The Minnesota acoustic blues guitarist Charlie Parr, a regular in Missoula for years, is playing a show at the Wilma. His opener is singer-songwriter Ro Myra, who released her new album, “Nowhere, Nebraska," last month. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8. Tickets are $10, all ages. Head to logjampresents.com for more information.

Montana Book Festival’s virtual lineup continues

(Saturday, Oct. 16)

The virtual Montana Book Festival has a days’ worth of talks on Saturday. Subjects include national forests, adventure and outdoors writing, memoirs, “trailblazing women of the American West” and more.

To see the full lineup and register, go to montanabookfestival.com. All events are free.

‘Verbatim: Celebrating Resilience’

(Sunday, Oct. 17)

A new UM theater project will bring verbatim pieces about LGBTQ rights in Montana to the stage.