Things to do: 5 kinds of drama and colorful alley art

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.
MCT starts a new season
(Oct. 21-31)
Missoula Community Theatre is returning for a more-normal 2021-22 season, after a truncated prior year with small casts, very limited in-person seating and streaming video.
The season opener is a comedy, “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree,” directed by Michael McGill, also MCT Inc.’s executive director who’s retiring after 40 years with the company.
MCT describes it as a light-hearted comedy with music and jokes that cross denominations.
The big difference with MCT’s new season comes in the seating charts. In the pilot program, tickets are not sold for an assigned seat, but general admission in three tier categories that will have staggered entry. Section A folks who pay $30 can get a free drink and start moving in 40 minutes before show time; Section B are $25 and can head in 20 minutes beforehand; and Section C are $20 for 10 minutes in advance. Go to mctinc.org.
UM’s 'Haunted' theater
(Thursday-Friday, Oct. 14-15)
The UM School of Theatre & Dance at the University of Montana has constructed its own kind of haunted house in the PAR/TV Center’s Montana Theatre.
The four environments they built are based on research from around the world — the UM news release cites Dracula, “The Haunting of Hill House,” Baba Yaga and Yuki-Onna.
The dates and times are 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15. Masks are required. Tickets are $5 at the door. You can show up anytime you want during those time blocks or 15 minutes before closing. Head to go.evvnt.com/894135-0 for more information.
‘The DUI Project’
(Saturday, Oct. 16)
A new project brings the words of people in pre-release treatment to the stage.
“The DUI Project” was spearheaded by Elli Caterisano, an MFA candidate in the UM School of Theatre & Dance, who lined up an internship with Leah Joki of No Joke Theater, who’s taught theater in prisons for decades in California, according to a UM news release.
During a weeks-long workshop with Joki, inmates of the Warm Springs Addiction Treatment and Change Program and Community Correctional and Counseling Services program shared their experiences.
There’s a one-time-only staged reading from UM students, graduates and local actors at 7:30 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Center. The 90-minute performance is free. It contains “strong language, and references violence, suicide and death,” the release said.
Charlie Parr at the Wilma
(Saturday, Oct. 16)
The Minnesota acoustic blues guitarist Charlie Parr, a regular in Missoula for years, is playing a show at the Wilma. His opener is singer-songwriter Ro Myra, who released her new album, “Nowhere, Nebraska," last month. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8. Tickets are $10, all ages. Head to logjampresents.com for more information.
Montana Book Festival’s virtual lineup continues
(Saturday, Oct. 16)
The virtual Montana Book Festival has a days’ worth of talks on Saturday. Subjects include national forests, adventure and outdoors writing, memoirs, “trailblazing women of the American West” and more.
To see the full lineup and register, go to montanabookfestival.com. All events are free.
‘Verbatim: Celebrating Resilience’
(Sunday, Oct. 17)
A new UM theater project will bring verbatim pieces about LGBTQ rights in Montana to the stage.
The pieces, created through UM's School of Theatre & Dance, are derived from direct testimony, according to UM professor Mark Plonksy, who’s co-directing the show with Michael Beverly. Gregory Hinton, an award-winning gay playwright, wrote one part based on the public hearings and debate over the 2010 non-discrimination ordinance passed by the Missoula City Council. The second is based on interviews around the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, passed last session in the Montana Legislature and signed into law this spring, which opponents say would allow discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
They’ll share the work in progress at the Zootown Arts Community Center’s Show Room. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6. It’s free, suggested donation is $20. Proceeds go to organizations that support LGBTQ causes.
‘Time for a Quickie’ short plays
(Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 14-16)
Check out five short plays at the ZACC Show Room, written and performed by local scribes. “Time for a Quickie!” features playwrights Rita Barkey, Cathy Capps, Shaun Gant and Jay Kettering and cast members Carrie Collier, Maisie Gospodarek, Jasmine Sherman and Jim Thomas with director Nathan Adkins at the helm.
The show runs Oct. 14-16. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show’s at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door or at zootownarts.org. Contains adult themes.
New art in the Allez!
(Through March)
The Allez! mural installation space on the south exterior wall of the Radius Gallery has given all of its panels over to colorful geometric works by Canadian artist Michelle Hoogveld. Her exhibition, "more LOVE," will be on view through March. The space is naturally opening for viewing 24/7 and the works are lit after dark.