Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Bare Bait Dance looks back

(April 15-16, 21-23)

To mark its 12th anniversary, Missoula’s contemporary dance company is staging one of its largest productions ever in sheer numbers: “re | play” presents 14 pieces of original choreography by its founder and executive director, Joy French. They range from the humorous and athletic (one piece from a show titled “Wonder Women” calls for a trampoline) to the topical and serious (their 2022 work, “When the Dust Settles,” addressed the pandemic and its aftermath).

UM Theatre’s ‘Men on Boats’

(April 15-16)

A famous 1869 river expedition into the Grand Canyon seems like unlikely fodder for a play, but the UM School of Theatre & Dance’s latest production tests expectations in numerous ways.

Playwright Jaclyn Backhaus’s script includes a twist — the hardy crew of cisgender white men are played by anyone but cisgender white men. At its heart is an adventure story, covering the whole river float with John Wesley Powell and company, aided by an inventive set that includes four boats, two epic canyon walls and creative use of lighting and sound.

Details: Masquer Theater, PARTV Building, griztix.com.

Early piano in Missoula returns

(April 14)

A square grand piano that Francis Worden brought to the Garden City in 1890 will have a new home in the Florence Hotel. Worden's descendants reached out to the building's new owner, who agreed to find a public space for it in the historic building. The unveiling party is April 14, 4-6:30 p.m. Mayor Jordan Hess will speak and Barbara Blegen will play at 5 p.m.

Symphony’s final masterworks of the season

(April 15-16)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Artistic Director Julia Tai wind up their 2022-23 season with a concert titled “War and Peace.” Joining them onstage are guest vocalists Jose Rubio and Melanie Henley Heyn, along with the Symphony Chorale.

The concert’s name comes via Prokofiev’s War and Peace Overture. You’ll also hear Strauss’ Four Last Songs with Heyn; as well as Hailstork’s Fanfare on Amazing Grace, Vaughn Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem and all the vocalists.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Dennison Theatre. missoulasymphony.org.

Analog theater about high tech

(April 13-16)

Shaun Gant, a Missoula playwright, addresses issues about “AI, human obsolescence, and the pending hybridization of humans and computers” in her new play, “Sports of Nature,” according to a news release. The characters include one human, two cellphones, an iPod and a flip phone. Director is Alex Kowalchik of ShowTyme Academy.

Details: ZACC ShowRoom, zootownarts.org. $20 general. Includes matinees. All ages, adult themes.

Panels: The matinees on April 15-16 at 2 p.m. will have panel discussions at 4:30 p.m. They include Anh Nguyen, a UM computer science professor, Armond Duwell, a UM philosophy professor, Albert Borgmann, a UM philosophy professor emeritus, and two Hellgate High School seniors.

‘Prison Boxing’ theater

(Tuesday, April 18)

Leah Joki’s one-woman play, “Prison Boxing,” takes audiences through her decades-long career teaching drama in prison. Joki, who attended Juilliard School, portrays all 14 characters.

Joki worked in California and is raising awareness for No Joke Theater, a fledgling nonprofit under Arts Missoula that aims to “humanize the incarcerated population and the recovery community to the general public by addressing social justice issues such as addiction, mental health and mass incarceration,” according to a news release.

Details: 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theater, PARTV Center. Free. Contains adult language.

UM Opera's spring intrigue

(April 13-14)

The latest concert from the UM Opera Theater, “Secrets and Scandals: An Evening of Operatic Trickery,” promises high-drama intrigue.

Anne Basinski, the director of the theater, said it includes “six diverting and varied scenes from operas by Donizetti, Mozart, Sondheim, Lehar and Gilbert and Sullivan.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. $15, griztix.com. Students free.

Ohrmann Museum is open

The late artist Bill Ohrmann’s museum of artwork, which includes decades of paintings about the landscape and its nonhuman inhabitants (and man’s treatment of them); his technically complex wood carvings; and massive steel animal sculptures, is open for visitors for the spring.

According to Ohrmann’s Facebook page, which is operated by his son and artist-collaborator, John Ohrmann, there’s a new display of paintings. Call 406-360-4397 to schedule a visit. To find the museum, head 2 miles south of Drummond on Highway 1 and keep an eye out for the giant metal menagerie.

Montana artists in the national news

Treasure State artists’ work has been acknowledged, awarded and published by national outlets quite a bit this past spring. Here’s some recent happenings.

Sterling HolyWhiteMountain published a new story, “False Star,” in the New Yorker last month. HolyWhiteMountain also published a lengthy story, “Featherweight” in the magazine in 2021. That year also saw the publication of a story, “This Then Is a Song, We Are Singing,” in the Paris Review. HolyWhiteMountain, who grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation, is the founder of the James Welch Native Lit Festival, which had its inaugural event in Missoula last summer.

University of Montana art professor Matthew Hamon’s photographs were published in the New York Times on March 24. Hamon shot pictures of Badge and Lander Busse, two young people who have joined a lawsuit against the government over climate change.

Missoula-based composer and trombonist Naomi Siegel was chosen for a Jazz Hero Award by the Jazz Journalists Association. They cited her solo work as well as her community projects, including the Free Sessions, an open jam session that encourages ways of thinking about improvisation.

She was nominated by MJ Williams, a Montana jazz trombonist-composer who’s also won the award. Read Williams’ article at jjajazzawards.org.