Things to do: A Roxy movie and an NYE preview

The lull between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is quiet indeed, so here’s a suggestion for a movie and then some entertainment further ahead.

‘Licorice Pizza’ at the Roxy

(Opens Saturday, Dec. 25)

Escape the winter for the sunnier climes of early 1970s California in the new opus from Paul Thomas Anderson. The writer-director switches tack from his moodier period pieces (uh, “There Will Be Blood”) to his more energetic period pieces (“Inherent Vice”) for an early 1970s comedy-drama set in his home area, the San Fernando Valley. See review in this week’s issue.

It opens on Christmas Day at the Roxy.

Further ahead

Lil Smokies at the Wilma

(Friday, Dec. 31)

The quintet returns for a New Year’s Eve show bluegrass blowout at the Wilma to bring in 2022. Lead Smokie Andy Dunnigan and now veteran members Matt “Rev” Reiger and fiddler Jake Simpson are joined by (relatively newer additions) Kyle Tuttle on banjo and Jean-Luc Davis on bass.

Their opener is Daniel Rodriguez, of the late Colorado group Elephant Revival.

Tickets are $25-$35, available at logjampresents.com. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9.

First Night Missoula

(Friday, Dec. 31)

The annual celebration around Missoula is back in force this year — with live music, arts, performances, interactive options and more spread across venues around town, from downtown to the Hip Strip to Free Cycles and more from 3 p.m. to midnight. Head to artsmissoula.org/first-night-2022 for a schedule.

Admission buttons are $10 in advance at outlets including Albertsons, Butterfly Herbs, Chapter One Bookstore, Fact and Fiction, Fresh Market, Good Food Store, Harvest Foods in Lolo, Rockin’ Rudy’s, Rosauers, Super 1 Foods in Stevensville and Worden’s Market. They run $12 on Dec. 31. Kids 10 and under are free.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

(Thursday, Jan. 6)

See your favorite hosts make fun of the worst movies possible when the TV show crew heads to the Wilma.

Emily Connor and the robot crew are viewing “Making Contact,” a 1985 movie that “appears to be a send up — or at least heavily references — every Spielberg movie ever made,” according to the news release.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $35-$45 at logjampresents.com.

