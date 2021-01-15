 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Things to Do: A tribute to William Kittredge and a rock show

Things to Do: A tribute to William Kittredge and a rock show

{{featured_button_text}}
012818 last best2 mg.jpg

Bill Kittredge, who came up with the name of the Montana writing anthology called, "The Last Best Place," says he was inspired by Abraham Lincoln's words, "The last best hope of Mankind ... " Kittredge holds the voluminous collection for a portrait in 2005.

 MICHAEL GALLACHER, Missoulian

Here are some online event highlights in the week ahead.

Psych rock at the ZACC

(Saturday, Jan. 16)

Ingest a virtually administrated dose of local psych rock when Crypticollider goes live on the Social Distance Sessions at the Zootown Arts Community Center. Expect extended, high-volume instrumental jams from the trio.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the ZACC’s Facebook page, or MCAT’s YouTube channel or the Local Live feed on its homepage. There’s no charge but donations are suggested at https://givebutter.com/xlqS39.

Tribute to William Kittredge

(Thursday, Jan. 21)

Authors will celebrate the life and work of William Kittredge, the legendary figure in Western literature, who died last month at age 88.

An emeritus professor at the University of Montana, Kittredge influenced generations of writers through his teaching, fiction, memoir (“Hole in the Sky”), and the Montana anthology he co-edited, “The Last Best Place.”

The line-up includes Gretel Ehrlich, Neil McMahon, Robert Stubblefield, David Quammen and more.

It starts at 6 p.m. Montana time on Zoom. To register, go to montanabookfestival.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News