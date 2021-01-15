Things to Do: A tribute to William Kittredge and a rock show

Here are some online event highlights in the week ahead.

Psych rock at the ZACC

(Saturday, Jan. 16)

Ingest a virtually administrated dose of local psych rock when Crypticollider goes live on the Social Distance Sessions at the Zootown Arts Community Center. Expect extended, high-volume instrumental jams from the trio.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the ZACC’s Facebook page, or MCAT’s YouTube channel or the Local Live feed on its homepage. There’s no charge but donations are suggested at https://givebutter.com/xlqS39.

Tribute to William Kittredge

(Thursday, Jan. 21)

Authors will celebrate the life and work of William Kittredge, the legendary figure in Western literature, who died last month at age 88.

An emeritus professor at the University of Montana, Kittredge influenced generations of writers through his teaching, fiction, memoir (“Hole in the Sky”), and the Montana anthology he co-edited, “The Last Best Place.”