Things to do: Allez art, UM theater, March 13th comedy

A guide to some arts and cultural events happening in Missoula in the coming week.
New art in the Allez
(Friday, March 12)
Check for a new installation of art in the Allez — the alleyway mural exhibition space on the side of the Radius Gallery building facing the Merc.
The new exhibition, “Emerge,” includes large-scale pieces by Kelly Bourgeois, Eric S. Carlson, Michael Dinning, Monica Gilles-BringsYellow, Elisha Harteis, Cameron Klise, Michelle Postma, Jonathan Qualben and Jessie Smith.
The official, socially distanced unveiling is at 4 p.m. It’s open to the public. Allez is “open” all day, with lights to illuminate the art after hours. The art for “Emerge” will be up through July 7.
‘Mother Courage and Her Children’
(On demand through March 21)
Theater at the University of Montana is back on stage after a full semester of Zoom offerings.
Audiences at home can view on demand a recording of “Mother Courage and Her Children,” complete with a set and costumes on the stage of the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Center.
Their adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s play, in translation by award-winner Tony Kushner, finds contemporary connections in themes of wartime of profiteering.
It’s available on demand through March 21.
Tickets are $20 for general, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $12 for students, $10 for children 12 and younger, and $8 for UM employees. Tickets can be purchased at umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
Social Distance Comedy
(Saturday, March 13)
It’s March 13, the anniversary of the first COVID cases getting announced in Missoula County.
One appropriate way to celebrate that marker is with humor, delivered to your home, by the Revival Comedy group.
They’ll take the mic in the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center, and you can tune in at 7:30 p.m. on the ZACC Facebook or YouTube page, or MCAT’s Local Live site.
It’s free with a suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/pDtMvz.
MFA art shows at UM
(Through April 1)
Stop by the University of Montana's Gallery of Visual Arts to see pieces by Master of Fine Arts students who push their mediums, ceramics and painting, in unexpected ways.
Brooke Armstrong’s “Beside Between” promises large-scale pieces “adorned with thousands of beads and drip with luscious glaze," according to the UM news release.
Peggy Wen’s exhibition, “Luminous Threshold,” will stretch your ideas of painting, with pieces that operate on sound-activated lights, promising a “tranquil and meditative atmosphere," the release says.
The galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, or by appointment. The GVA is located in on the first floor of the Social Science Building.