Things to Do: Art auction, plus plays from MCT and University of Montana

The pandemic has shut down the usual assortment of downtown Halloween costume parties and concerts, even Disco Bloodbath. But that doesn't mean there's nothing to keep you occupied. Here are some options that arts organizations are hosting this week in Missoula.
FrontierSpace online auction
(Oct. 30-Nov. 1)
Help Missoula’s nonprofit alternative art gallery convert into a new mobile version. For its 10th anniversary, the nonprofit is raising money to buy a trailer that it will convert into a transportable art gallery, its most viable option after losing its rental space downtown.
The auction will feature work by University of Montana MFA candidates, who independently operate the gallery, plus undergraduates and UM faculty. The pieces, which include ceramics, prints, photographs and mixed media, range in starting bid from $5 for a cup to $300 for a photograph.
To check out items, go to frontierspace.org or the gallery’s Facebook page.
MCT’s ‘Souvenir’
(Oct. 30-Nov. 1)
Missoula Community Theater closes out its run of “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” a small-cast musical about a notoriously bad singer. Missoula actress Alicia Bullock-Muth, a vocal instructor, takes on the title role, a philanthropist with a heart for the arts but not the voice, and James Rio portrays her accompanist in the award-winning two-act show by Stephen Temperley. The show is taking place at MCT Center for the Performing Arts, but seats for in-person are limited. You can also watch a streaming version at home at the same times as the live. It runs Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10, available at mctinc.org.
UM play, ‘Theory of Relativity’
(Through Nov. 8)
Regardless of a pandemic, the semester will not pass without a musical from the UM School of Theatre & Dance and School of Music.
“The Theory of Relativity,” with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and a book by Brian Hill, is a contemporary cycle of songs and monologues about the interconnected lives of college students.
The musical was performed and recorded online for optimum safety of students and staff.
The show is streaming on demand through Nov. 8. Tickets are $12, or $8 for seniors and students and $10 for UM employees. To buy/watch, go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
Festival of Remembrance
(Oct. 30-Nov. 2)
The annual festival of grieving and acceptance has, like many events, changed drastically.
There won’t be a procession down Higgins Avenue. However, they are encouraging the creation of arts projects or objects to be placed at the “Community Remembrance Shrine” in Caras Park (located under a tent) as they did in years past.
It will be on display through Nov. 2.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, there will be a screening of “Bridging the Bond,” a documentary on grief in collaboration with the University of Montana students and Tamarack Grief Resource Center. It screens at 7 p.m. Go to the Tamarack website or the festival’s Facebook page to sign up.
Roxy Movie Garden
(Friday-Saturday, Oct. 30-31)
The Roxy Movie Garden behind the Annex on Higgins Avenue continues its Halloween run with John Carpenter’s classic “Halloween.”
Screenings are at 7 p.m. No outside food or beverages are allowed, but they’re available for purchase. (No dogs either.) Masks are required while getting to your seat and suggested while you’re seated. Admission is limited, so buy a ticket in advance at http://www.theroxytheater.org/films/halloween/.
