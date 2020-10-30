Things to Do: Art auction, plus plays from MCT and University of Montana

The pandemic has shut down the usual assortment of downtown Halloween costume parties and concerts, even Disco Bloodbath. But that doesn't mean there's nothing to keep you occupied. Here are some options that arts organizations are hosting this week in Missoula.

FrontierSpace online auction

(Oct. 30-Nov. 1)

Help Missoula’s nonprofit alternative art gallery convert into a new mobile version. For its 10th anniversary, the nonprofit is raising money to buy a trailer that it will convert into a transportable art gallery, its most viable option after losing its rental space downtown.

The auction will feature work by University of Montana MFA candidates, who independently operate the gallery, plus undergraduates and UM faculty. The pieces, which include ceramics, prints, photographs and mixed media, range in starting bid from $5 for a cup to $300 for a photograph.

To check out items, go to frontierspace.org or the gallery’s Facebook page.

MCT’s ‘Souvenir’

(Oct. 30-Nov. 1)