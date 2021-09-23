Things to Do: Art openings and album release shows

In the Paxson Gallery, they're starting off with "Avis marvelous: Ornithology in 19th Century Art and Science," opening Sept. 24. The show examines the overlap of the two fields during that time period, drawing on works collected by local resident Lee Silliman and from the Philip L. Wright Zoological Museum, according to a UM news release.

The reception is Friday, Sept. 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a lecture by Silliman on Sept. 28.

The second, which opens on Friday, Oct. 15, is "Selections from the Tim Speyer Collection of Art," which comprises pieces that include human interactions with birds. There are plans for an Oct. 28 panel discussion with artists, authors and biologists.

The shows are on view through Jan. 8 in the galleries, located in the PAR/TV Center at UM.

Drew Danburry album release at Free Cycles

(Friday, Sept. 24)

Drew Danburry and Icarus Phoenix are returning to Missoula with a new album’s worth of songs, “No tree can grow to heaven unless its roots reach down to hell.”

Danburry, now based in Utah, recorded the record during a recent stint living in Missoula with his band, comprising Nick Dorsey, Will Pasternak and Ryan Scott, plus Jed Jones and Josaleigh Pollett.