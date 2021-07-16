Things to Do: Art shows, outdoor movies, indoor music

A quick guide to some upcoming arts and events around Missoula in the coming week.
Adrian Arleo’s ‘Dog Days’
(Opening Friday, July 16)
“Dog Days” is ceramic sculptor Adrian Arleo’s first solo exhibition in Missoula in some time. Expect figurative work that verges on mythical — where faces are formed from honeycomb, and Artemis and celestial figures make appearances. (Yes, there are dogs, too.)
The reception is Friday, July 16, from 5-7 p.m. The show will remain on view through Sept. 4.
Dana Gallery’s 19th annual Plein Air Paint-Out
(Friday-Saturday, July 16-17)
The gallery, long known for its landscape canvases, will send 10 artists around the area to paint for two days on July 16-17. While their work will go up on Saturday, July 24, one artist will be working right in the Dana.
Robert Moore of Idaho, known for his palette knife marks and heightened color scheme, will be at work on an 8-foot canvas right in the gallery on Friday-Saturday, where you can see how his pieces come together.
The full list of participating artists is Lori McNee, David Mensing, Caleb Meyer, Anna Moore, Robert Moore, Clay Pape, Sheryl Silberman, Janet Sullivan, Garth Williams and R. David Wilson. They’ll show studio works along with the ones made this week.
Pandemic band emerges for live show
(Friday, July 16)
Check out a new rock band formed during the pandemic. Trans Future includes members of the late gonzo group Rooster Sauce (vocalist Kateema Bell and guitarist Chris Knudson), so their self-described “dance music for the apocalypse.”
They’ll make their in-person live debut on Friday at the ZACC Show Room, along with psych jams from Crypticollider and Rob Travolta (a side project from uber-talented Fuuls bassist Rob Cave.)
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, go to zootownarts.org or pick ’em up at the door.
Under the Big Sky
(Friday, July 16-18)
The biggest new festival in northwestern Montana is back for its second installment after Year Two was called off. Under the Big Sky Music and Arts Festival brings an enviable line-up of classic country artists (Dwight Yoakam and Emmylou Harris), younger scribes and shredders (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Billy Strings and Tyler Childers) and touring warriors Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange.).
The show’s sold out, but you can try your hand at the ticket exchange through underthebigskyfest.com. Be sure you’ve locked down somewhere to stay, too.
Comedy at the ZACC
(Saturday, July 17)
The Revival crew is back on stage with an in-person audience at the ZACC Show Room.
The headliner this installment is Krystal Campbell, and the proceeds go to Pintler Pets Humane Society. Parents note, the material is often rated R.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 online at zootownarts.org or at the door.
Hip Strip Movie Night
(Sunday, July 18)
Revisit Spike Lee’s classic story of life, race relations and tragedy in a Brooklyn neighborhood, “Do the Right Thing" at the next Hip Strip Movie Night from the Roxy Theater and Clyde Coffee.
It's free. Just show up at 8:30 p.m. to snag concessions and a seat (you can bring your own or rent one.) The movie starts at sundown.
‘Stand by Me’ at Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, July 12)
Get nostalgic for childhood with this classic coming-of-age film from Rob Reiner and Stephen King at Centerfield Cinema courtesy of the Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater.
It starts at 7 p.m. Go to bit.ly/CFCinema for tickets or seating information.
Naomi Moon Siegel
(Thursday, July 22)
Composer-trombonist Naomi Moon Siegel will take the stage behind the theater for the “Music in the Sound Garden” series from the Roxy and the Montana Area Music Association.
Siegel will perform an “intimate duo set” with bassist Tommy Sciple comprising mostly originals with some covers. It’s “certainly inspired by and rooted in jazz, and we will be doing our best to honor the Black American music tradition,” she said.
Based in Missoula, Siegel’s work was been praised by Down Beat magazine and she’s performed with pianist Wayne Horvitz’s groups, among many others.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, available in advance at theroxytheater.org.