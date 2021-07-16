Things to Do: Art shows, outdoor movies, indoor music

The show’s sold out, but you can try your hand at the ticket exchange through underthebigskyfest.com. Be sure you’ve locked down somewhere to stay, too.

Comedy at the ZACC

(Saturday, July 17)

The Revival crew is back on stage with an in-person audience at the ZACC Show Room.

The headliner this installment is Krystal Campbell, and the proceeds go to Pintler Pets Humane Society. Parents note, the material is often rated R.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 online at zootownarts.org or at the door.

Hip Strip Movie Night

(Sunday, July 18)

Revisit Spike Lee’s classic story of life, race relations and tragedy in a Brooklyn neighborhood, “Do the Right Thing" at the next Hip Strip Movie Night from the Roxy Theater and Clyde Coffee.

It's free. Just show up at 8:30 p.m. to snag concessions and a seat (you can bring your own or rent one.) The movie starts at sundown.

‘Stand by Me’ at Centerfield Cinema

(Thursday, July 12)