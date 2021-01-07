Things to do: Art, sketch comedy, MCT

First Friday

January is often a quiet month for the art walk, and 2021 is no exception. There are a handful of galleries hosting shows, though. At Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing, local resident Barbara Morrison is showing charming and detailed paintings and felt sculptures influenced by the naive and folk art movements. The reception on First Friday runs from 5-8 p.m., with only six people allowed in the gallery at a time. Murphy Jubb Fine Art has new pieces by Kendahl Jan Jubb and its stable of artists as well. The relative quiet will lift later this month, when the Radius Gallery and Missoula Art Museum will begin rolling out their first exhibitions of the year. See this week's gallery listings for more information on what's ahead.