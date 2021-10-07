Things to do: Author talks, Beethoven and beers, a UM haunted house

Here’s a quick guide to arts and events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
Different kind of haunted house at UM
(Oct. 7-9, Oct. 10, Oct. 13-15)
The scenic design students at the University of Montana have constructed their own kind of haunted house this month in the PAR/TV Center’s Montana Theatre.
The four environments they built are based on research from around the world — the UM news release cites Dracula, “The Haunting of Hill House,” Baba Yaga and Yuki-Onna.
The dates and times are 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6-9, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15. Masks are required. Tickets are $5 at the door. You can show up anytime you want during those time blocks or 15 minutes before closing. Head to go.evvnt.com/894135-0 for more information.
Cosmic Sans album release show
(Saturday, Oct. 9)
Missoula psych-rock band Cosmic Sans is throwing an album release show for its self-titled debut.
The show is at the Furnace on East Spruce Street, by the railroad tracks across the street from Black Coffee Roasting Co. Presale tickets are $7 at cosmicsansband.bandcamp.com (includes a download), or $10 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with Fishbwoi and S_nya at 7, the Skurfs at 8, and Cosmic Sans at 9:30 p.m.
Gingers on Ice comedy show
(Saturday, Oct. 9)
The red-headed comedy duo of Jacob Godbey and Alex Tait are throwing their first show in Missoula in some time. To sample their particular style, check out their podcasts and videos on jrgcomedy.com.
Doors to the ZACC Show Room open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $15 general or $10 for students. Go to zootownarts.org for more information. It’s not appropriate for children.
‘Beers, Bears and Beethoven’ at Stave & Hoop
(Sunday, Oct. 10)
Music faculty and students from the University of Montana will celebrate the great composer’s 250th birthday (a year late due to the pandemic) with a concert downtown. The location is the Stave & Hoop speakeasy, owned by UM graduate and former faculty member Scott Billadeau, who outfitted the space with a concert-grade piano.
The performers are piano faculty Christopher Hahn and Margery Whatley, cello professor Adam Collins, and a lineup of students — Cassandra Bak, Madeline Gargasz, Landon Kleenman, Isabelle Pearson and Sylvia Wood.
The show is at 7 p.m. It’s free, donations are welcome. The performers will wear masks, attendees are welcome to do so as well. Food and drink service will be available in a concert-style presentation, according to Hahn.
‘Brothers on Three’ author reading
(Sunday, Oct. 10)
In his new book, “Brothers on Three,” journalist Abe Streep recounts the Arlee Warriors basketball team’s 2017 championship season, as the community was coping from a series of suicides. He’ll talk about his book with Donny Wetzel Jr. for a Montana Book Festival virtual event this Sunday at 5 p.m. Go to montanabookfestival.com to register.
Alpine Artisans Tour of the Arts
(Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10)
Check out artists and their studios in the Seeley-Swan and Blackfoot valleys during the annual Alpine Artisans Tour of the Arts. More than 25 artists will share their work at their spaces or in galleries and historical museums. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Find a tour map and descriptions of the artists at alpineartisans.org/tour-of-the-arts.
Montana Book Festival presents ‘Maid’
(Thursday, Oct. 14)
Missoula author Stephanie Land will discuss her memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, and Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” with Molly Smith Metzler, the showrunner for the new Netflix adaptation that’s streaming now. Their virtual talk is at 6 p.m. through the Montana Book Festival. Go to montanabookfestival.com to register.