Things to do: Author talks, Beethoven and beers, a UM haunted house

Here’s a quick guide to arts and events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Different kind of haunted house at UM

(Oct. 7-9, Oct. 10, Oct. 13-15)

The scenic design students at the University of Montana have constructed their own kind of haunted house this month in the PAR/TV Center’s Montana Theatre.

The four environments they built are based on research from around the world — the UM news release cites Dracula, “The Haunting of Hill House,” Baba Yaga and Yuki-Onna.

The dates and times are 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6-9, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15. Masks are required. Tickets are $5 at the door. You can show up anytime you want during those time blocks or 15 minutes before closing. Head to go.evvnt.com/894135-0 for more information.

Cosmic Sans album release show

(Saturday, Oct. 9)

Missoula psych-rock band Cosmic Sans is throwing an album release show for its self-titled debut.