Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Montana Rep’s First Reads series

(Saturday, April 8)

The professional theater company’s staged reading series continues with “Airness,” a comedy about an air guitar competition by Chelsea Marcantel.

The Rep is presenting four readings of contemporary plays this spring at the Missoula Public Library, with a professional cast. They’ll select one of them for a full production in the upcoming season.

Here’s the plot description, according to the Rep:

“When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy, but as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers more to this art form than playing pretend.”

Here’s the cast list: Courtney Davis, Ean Kessler, Jeff Medley, Enrique Mendez, Lenny Peppers, Nicholas Rapp and Kera Rivera.

It runs from 2-4 p.m. in the Cooper Room. Free. Contains a warning on language.

Bare Bait Dance retrospective

(April 7-23)

The Missoula contemporary dance company, which formed 12 years ago out of an artist residency in the Downtown Dance Collective, is taking a look back.

Their season closer, “re | play,” takes them back through many seasons of contemporary dance, with original choreography by alumni and company members.

Performances are at the Westside Theater, three weekends in a row. Tickets are $22-28.

Big Sky Django Jazz Festival

(Friday-Saturday, April 7-8)

Three Montana bands that specialize in the strain of jazz invented by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grappelli in 1940s France are booked for this annual fest dedicated to the genre.

The lineup is: The Cottonwood Club (Helena), Montana Manouche (Bozeman) and Night Blooming Jasmine (Missoula).

The April 7 show is at Free Cycles. Tickets at the door only for that one. April 8 is the ZACC Show Room. Go to biskydjangojazz.com.

Chloe Gendrow at the Top Hat

(Friday, April 7)

Chloe Gendrow, a Missoula pop singer, is playing her first show since the pandemic this weekend. Check out her work at Soundcloud.com/chloegendrow and head down to the Top Hat.

Free, 21 and up, starts at 10:15 p.m.

UM drama goes on expedition

(April 6-8, 13-16)

“Men on Boats,” a contemporary play about an 1869 expedition through the Grand Canyon, promises danger and adventure through a different lens.

Jaclyn Backhaus, an under-40 Punjabi-American playwright, wrote the work, which calls for a cast that comprises non-white male actors to portray the crew of white men.

The UM School of Theatre & Dance’s latest production is billed as "tru-ish," yet you'll see the journey from start to finish, and along the way ask questions about the nature of "discovery," who's remembered for these accomplishments, and the potential costs.

Performances are April 6-8, 13-16, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Masquer Theatre in the PARTV Center. Go to griztix.com for tickets.