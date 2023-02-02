Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Best Westerns and Cosmic Sans at Free Cycles

(Saturday, Feb. 4)

It’s been years since the country-influenced band Best Westerns played a show in Missoula. If you need a refresher, it’s the group where western Montana baritone wordsmith Izaak Opatz got his start before embarking on a set of solo albums.

Nevertheless, the group has assembled for a gig at Free Cycles community bike shop, and we’ve heard there’s a new record in the works.

They're sharing the bill with Cosmic Sans, a Missoula psych rock band that walks the incandescent line between tunes and freakouts. They have a new single, "Satellite," out in advance of a new record on Levitation Tapes.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show will run till 10. Cover is $10.

A cabaret about breaking up

(Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 8-12)

MissCast Productions, an independent and inclusive Missoula theater company, is throwing an original cabaret at the ZACC Show Room with a distinctly February theme. “I Think We Should Break Up” will relay the highs and lows of relationships from a diverse set of perspectives, including songs by Cher, Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, the Beatles and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show’s at 7:30. Tickets are $20 or $15 for students and seniors. Go to zootownarts.org for reservations.

Comedian Chris Gethard at the ZACC

(Saturday, Feb. 4)

You may recognize Chris Gethard's face from appearances on "Parks and Recreation," "The Office" and "The Worst Guys," and he hosts a podcast, “Beautiful/Anonymous”

In 2017, he released an HBO special, “Career Suicide.” According to NPR, it's a one-man show he booked off-Broadway that addresses his own issues with depression with "brazen earnestness."

He’s coming here courtesy of Revival Comedy. Doors to the ZACC Show Room open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 the day of the show.

Comedian Sean Patton at the VFW

(Saturday, Feb. 4)

There are two touring comedians on a Saturday. Consult comedian Sean Patton’s special “Number One,” on Peacock, or see this week’s interview for more information. He’s at the VFW Post 209. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

String Orchestra of the Rockies

(Sunday, Feb. 5)

The professional ensemble’s first concert of 2023 is built around a classic string quartet by Beethoven, arranged for orchestra. His “Serioso” (Op. 95) takes its nickname from musical directions he gave, indicating certain sections should be played in a serious, grave manner.

You’ll also hear Leo Feiner’s Divertimento No. 2 along with a work by Vivian Fine and a medley of children's tunes by Bartok, arranged by Feiner.

The show is at 7:30 in Music Building Recital Hall, University of Montana. Head to sormt.org or griztix.com for tickets.