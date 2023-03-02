Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

Survey of an artist’s career at the MAM

(Opens Friday, March 3)

Willem Volkersz, an art professor emeritus from Montana State University, has had, by any standard, a colorful life. The “here” in the title of his 25-year retrospective, “The View from Here,” could mean many places.

Volkersz’s father owned a factory in Holland during World War II and helped Jewish people hide from the Nazis. His family eventually fled to America and settled in Seattle, where he attended the same high school as Jimi Hendrix.

He and his wife began traveling through the south to photograph and collect folk art, befriending artists as he went, and amassing one of the largest collections in the United States.

Concurrently, he built a career as an educator, including decades at Montana State University and developed his own rich body of work that draws a wide enough circle to encompass roadside Americana, allusions to immigration and flight, paint-by-numbers aesthetics and custom neon.

This traveling retrospective will include large-scale installation sculpture, paintings and lots of colorful neon. The show is on view through the end of June.

Radius expands with ‘Clayworks’

(Opens Friday, March 3)

The gallery has taken over the space next door that was occupied by Relic Gallery, and before that, The M Store. Relic has moved to an “online only” operation after renovating the space.

The Clayworks, as they’ve dubbed their new spot, will be dedicated to ceramic art, acknowledging the state’s history in the medium while also featuring work from artists outside of Montana. The opening exhibition will include (but is not limited to) Adrian Arleo, Josh DeWeese, Julia Galloway, Robert Harrison, Trey Hill, Steven Young Lee, Beth Lo, Courtney Murphy, Richard Notkin, Alison Reintjes, Shalene Valenzuela, and more.

The shop opens at 11 a.m. on Friday. The First Friday reception is 5-8 p.m. The work will be on view through May 6.

The extra room means that the space in their original gallery has more room. The new exhibition there is “Sky Above, Earth Below,” a joint show between Josh DeWeese and painter Dale Livezey of Helena, who produce very large (and small scale) canvases of the Montana landscape with seamlessly rendered skies. The two have paired their work together in the past.

ZACC Mini Benefit

(Opens Friday, March 3)

The Zootown Arts Community Center is opening its 11th annual benefit exhibition, the Mini Show. While they initially limited the physical size of donations, now artists can donate works of whatever size they see fit.

The reception is First Friday from 5-8 p.m. The show is up all month; the auction itself is April 1 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds Building. Buy a ticket early, lest it sell out. The theme this year is "Make It Pop."

Symphony to premiere new percussive piece

(Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s masterworks concert, “Dynamic Trio,” includes a brand-new work by Pascal Le Beouf, a composer who was just nominated for a Grammy Award. As a “composer in residence,” he’ll come to Missoula for the joint premiere of Concerto for Violin, Percussion Duo and Orchestra.

The awards show continues with Farfare Ritmico by Jennifer Higdon, who’s won the Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award; and then Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (“Titan”).

The concerts are Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre.

Roxy record sale

(Sunday, March 5)

Fans of physical media, take note. The Roxy Theater’s annual record sale is coming up this weekend.

They promise a “gigantic sale of records, movies, books and other media,” according to their site, drawn from local donations plus tables from collectors.

It runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Missoula Senior Center. You can get a first pass on the selections from 9-10 a.m. for $5. After that, it’s $2 per entry.

UM Jazz faculty on record

(Tuesday, March 7)

The University of Montana jazz faculty has added to the canon of jazz compositions about the Big Sky state.

They’ve released a new album, “Montana Sounds,” with originals by its members, available on streaming services. See them in person from 6-8 p.m. at Draught Works, where they play the first Tuesday of every month.

The lineup is Johan Eriksson (saxophone, flute), Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tommy Sciple (bass), Bob LedBetter (percussion), and John Wicks (drums).

Each member contributed originals, the only guideline being that they relate to Montana. Watch out for references to Bitterroot Valley breweries, Mount Jumbo sheepherders, the Hip Strip, and more.

The project was funded by American Rescue Plan Act grants distributed by the National Endowment for the Arts.

It’s now available on CD and on streaming services, released under the artist name “University of Montana Jazz Faculty.”