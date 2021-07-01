Things to do: Brandi Carlile, whiskey fest and free carousel rides

John Floridis and Jenn Slayden in a sculpture park

(Saturday, July 3)

See some Montana musicians in a very Montana location — the tepee burner at Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild. Guitarist John Floridis and cellist Jenn Slayden are performing inside, but you’re welcome to sit inside (there are large entryways) or outside. The music starts at 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted. Go to sculptureinthewild.com.

BBQ and Whiskey Fest

(Saturday, July 3)

Two fine things — barbecue and whiskey — will come together in Caras Park at the first BBQ and Whiskey Fest. The food will be cooked by pros from around the state. The whiskey brands are providing cocktails and tastings. For entertainment, try out ax throwing. Or listen to musical acts, all of whom are of the whiskey-drinking Americana disposition: Milltown Damn, Hardwood Heart, Why We Came West and Travis Yost.

The event runs from 1-8 p.m. It’s all ages and free to get in, but the whiskey will cost you. $15 gets you a cup and three drink tokens. For more information, head to the Facebook page.

Missoula Funk Fest

(Sunday, July 4)