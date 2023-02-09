Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Branford Marsalis Quartet in Kalispell

(Monday, Feb. 13)

A Grammy-award winning saxophonist and member of a famous jazz clan is coming to the Flathead Valley.

Branford Marsalis and his long-running quartet will perform at the Wachholz College Center at the Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell.

He’ll be joined by pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis and drummer Justin Faulkner. The quartet’s most recent studio album, “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul,” was released in 2019 and nominated for a Grammy for best jazz instrumental album.

Among other recent projects, Marsalis wrote music for the 2020 Netflix film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Tickets are $58-$98, check availability beforehand. Go to wachholzcollegecenter.org.

Hardwood Heart and Banshee Tree at Free Cycles

(Saturday, Feb. 11)

The vibe shall be rootsy at the bike shop. Local string trio Hardwood Heart will bring their originals (see their three EPs on Bandcamp), while Banshee Tree of Colorado are swinging back through with their indie-informed take on Americana.

Cover is $10, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Hardwood Heart's on from 7-8 p.m., Banshee's up from 8:30-10 p.m.

Kinetoscope dance film fest

(Saturday, Sunday, Feb. 11-12)

Dance on film doesn’t necessarily mean a movie of dancing. Dance film known as "screendance," is also a genre of its own, where dancers, choreographers, cinematography, set design and costume all come together.

You can see what that looks like at the 10th annual Kinetoscope International Screendance Film Festival, organized by Bare Bait Dance.

The screenings are all at the Roxy Theater, divided up into three blocks. One is devoted to Missoula and Montana filmmakers; another features new movies from around the world. Finally, for the anniversary year, there’s an “encore” block of greatest hits from the past.

Head to barebaitdance.org or theroxytheater.com for more information.

A cabaret about breaking up

(Through Sunday, Feb. 12)

MissCast Productions, an independent and inclusive Missoula theater company, is throwing an original cabaret at the ZACC Show Room with a distinctly February theme. “I Think We Should Break Up” will relay the highs and lows of relationships from a diverse set of perspectives, including songs by Cher, Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, the Beatles and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show’s at 7:30. Tickets are $20 or $15 for students and seniors. Go to zootownarts.org for reservations.

‘Prison Boxing’

(Wednesday, Feb. 15)

A one-woman show based on a Juilliard graduate’s experiences teaching theater in prisons will plant the seed for more such work in Montana.

Leah Joki, a Butte native who attended the prestigious theater school, is performing a 70-minute show in which she portrays all of the characters, titled “Prison Boxing.”

The show will raise money for Joki’s No Joke Theater, which offers drama workshops locally. The first was at the Warm Springs Addiction, Treatment and Change program in 2021, and in 2022 at the Missoula Pre-Release Center.

This show, meanwhile, is a fundraiser. Joki’s theater company is working with Arts Missoula’s incubator program, which helps prospective nonprofits get launched.

The show is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Masquer Theatre in the University of Montana.

It’s free, donations are accepted. The show contains adult language and content. For more information, head to gofundme.com/f/nojoketheater.

JAAG, At Nadir and Monument

(Wednesday, Feb. 15)

Jaag is fronted by Jamie Aaron Aux (vocals, guitar), who left Missoula and formed bands like Le Butcherettes) and returned home. The group is rounded out by guitarist Hank Donovan, who’s so dialed into rock guitar tones that he started his own gear company (Rattlesnake Cable Company) and site (EffectsBay). The rhythm section includes jack-of-all-genres John Sporman (bass) and Dead Hipster DJ Chris Baumann (drums).

At Nadir, a Helena post-punk trio, formed in 2020. Pete Brown (vocals, guitar), Ed Hogarty (bass, vocals) and Andy Williams (drums). You can scope out some singles at atnadir.bandcamp.com.

Jesse Hadden of Worst Feelings has a new project, Monument, and an EP called “Fake Flower” released late last year on local label Anything Bagel Records. It’s pop but not poppy, soulful but not technically soul.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8. Cover is $10 or $15 for an artist supporter ticket.