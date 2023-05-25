Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

Jazz originals at Imagine Nation

(Saturday, May 27)

Skyler Mendell, a trumpet player who recently wrapped up his master’s degree at the University of Montana, spent the latter half of the pandemic honing his writing for a three-horn sextet, taking full advantage of the heft and dynamics it offers.

Earlier this month, the group released an album of Mendell’s originals, titled “Points in Time.” It’s available for purchase on Bandcamp, an artist-friendly digital platform. Head to theskylermendellsextet.bandcamp.com. Mendell said they’ll perform at least three new tunes.

The full lineup includes Aidan Robinson on tenor saxophone, Sean Stineford on trombone, Dylan Bautista on piano, Connor Racicot on bass and Llwyn Clark-Gaynor on drums.

Details: 6-8 p.m., free.

Timber Rattlers at Free Cycles

(Saturday, May 27)

Bluegrass and bike shops go together like peanut butter and chocolate.

Check out their album “Last Echo,” at thetimberrattlers.bandcamp.com.

Details: 7-10 p.m. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Loren Stillman at Draught Works

(Sunday, May 28)

The tenor saxophonist and Brooklyn native now based out of Missoula has performed with jazz luminaries like Carla Bley, John Abercrombie, and more.

On Sunday, he’ll play standards and originals with a piano-less trio: bassist Tommy Sciple of the University of Montana, and John Wicks, of soul-pop group Fitz and the Tantrums.

Details: Free, 5-7 p.m.

Two contemporary plays at the ZACC

(May 24-27)

An independent Missoula drama group called THTR &. Co. is presenting two one-act plays, back to back: “Poolside Glow” by Luis Roberto Herrera and “Stop-Kiss” by Diana Son.

According to a Missoulian preview, both plays “look at the diverse and sometimes difficult relationships between women. The plays also examine how women in the LGBTQ+ community work through trials often imposed upon them through intolerance, hate and societal persecution.”

Details: The show runs through May 27. Doors at 7, show at 7:30. $15.

Art park gets new art (and markets)

(Through October)

The Missoula Art Park is taking a different tack this year. The pedestals closest to the Missoula Art Museum will feature sculptures by the late artist Noellyn Pepos, with more small works in the MAM’s lobby.

Pepos worked in welded iron and steel, according to a MAM news release, “juxtaposing graceful, natural forms with the heavy, industrial materials.” She exhibited at the MAM in 2001, and in 2015, was the first woman artist to contribute a piece to Blackfoot Pathways, the sculpture park in Lincoln, the release said.

Also in the art park this season, the Indigenous Made Missoula Summer Market will run on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.