Things to do: Broadway symphonic, new Hadley Ferguson works

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Symphony goes Broadway

(Saturday-Sunday, June 4-5)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra is closing out its 2021-22 season with a crowd-pleaser for musical theater fans. “My Fair Broadway” features the orchestra backing three guest vocalists on classics new (“Hamilton”) and old (“Oklahoma!”).

The collaboration from Montana native Curt Olds and his company, Black Tie Broadway Presentations, will feature tenor Michael Gillis, soprano Cree Carrico and soprano Arielle Nachtigal.

The show times are Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. Also on Saturday, they’re holding a “Some Enchanted Evening” fundraising cocktail hour, with jazz, drinks and a live auction in the Phyllis J. Washington Education Building. Tickets for all three events are available at missoulasymphony.org.

Missoula Pride

(All weekend)

Missoula Pride will take over the city this weekend. Expect a parade on Saturday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on North Higgins Avenue, followed by a rally and street party from 2:30-10:30 p.m. For more information on the brunches, music, educational and allyship events, go to missoulapride.org/events or see this week’s preview.

Hadley Ferguson at Radius

(Through June 25)

Hadley Ferguson, celebrated for her detailed and researched murals in the state Capitol and around her home city of Missoula, is showing an exhibition of her outdoor paintings at Radius Gallery.

The works will stay on view through June 25.

Benefit for cancer treatment

(Saturday, June 4)

Free Cycles is hosting a concert benefit for a longtime supporter and volunteer Brandon Wasser.

Wasser was diagnosed with thyroid cancer four days after Christmas in 2021, and had surgery on New Year’s Eve. The costs after insurance, out of pocket, and other expenses added up to $10,000.

“This community means a lot to me, and I am beside myself at the support I've already received from local businesses, donors and friends who have helped me along the way,” he wrote in an email. “Free Cycles holds a special place in my heart and pre-COVID was a place I would often go to give back to the community by volunteering and helping with different events and projects at the shop.”

It runs from 7-10 p.m. and features a raffle, silent auction, drinks for purchase and live music from a new group, Modern Orange Band, and John August Entertainment. Suggested donation is $5-$10 at the door, and via Venmo to @brand-wasser87. Go to gofundme.com/f/help-brandon-get-rolling-again

