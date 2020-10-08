Things to Do: Concerts, plays and film festivals await, in person or online

Put on your best jumpsuit and turn that vacuum-cleaner into a proton pack for this week's installment of Centerfield Cinema, brought to you by the Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater. With the 1984 version of the classic, you can take a step back into time when the threats to humanity were more visible. However, it's safety first at the ballpark, where available seats in the stands are spread out, or you can purchase a socially distanced square for yourself and your bubble. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. To buy in advance, go to theroxytheater.org or gopaddleheads.com.