Things to Do: Concerts, plays and film festivals await, in person or online

String Orchestra of the Rockies’ SOR Quartet
(Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 10-11)
The String Orchestra of the Rockies will be pared down to the classic quartet format, performing work by Schubert and Prokofiev, for their October concert.
Like the musicians on stage, the numbers in the audience at the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana will be limited — only 100 tickets will be sold. The Saturday concert starts at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 3 p.m. To learn more about the safety precautions, head to sormt.org.
To get tickets, go to griztix.com, GrizTix outlets, call 888-MONTANA or go to the Adams Center box office.
’Miles of Music on the Milwaukee Trail’
(Saturday, Oct. 10)
Bike, walk or roller-skate on the trail while hearing 10 local musicians at this socially distant outdoor concert. From 2-5 p.m., players will be set up on the trail between the Higgins Avenue Bridge and the pedestrian tunnel at Reserve Street. They include Tom Catmull, Lee Rizzo, Hudson Therriault, Elijah Fisher, Rebecca Kelley, Claire Amundson, Jackson Holte, Britt Arnesen and more.
It’s been arranged by the Montana Area Music Association, a nonprofit that advocates for musicians, the Trail 103.3 and Missoula in Motion. Masks are encouraged as well as 6 feet of separation. It's free, and will be broadcast by the Trail as well.
Sasha Bell Band
(Saturday, Oct. 10)
If you miss live music, you can stay home and crank up the volume as the “Social Distance Sessions” continues. Missoula psych-pop group the Sasha Bell Band will perform her inventive arrangements and catchy melodies from the Show Room event space at the ZACC, while MCAT will provide the pro-grade video.
Bell, a singer, songwriter and keyboardist, is a member of the Essex Green, a band that came up in scene surrounding the psych-pop Elephant 6 Collective in the 1990s. In recent years, that group reunited for a new album, and Bell recorded one of her own, "Love is Alright," with the backing of Missoula musicians.
The show runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. To watch, go to the ZACC Facebook page or MCAT’s YouTube Channel or Local Live.
To make a donation through Givebutter and help keep the series going, head to givebutter.com/71Jjax.
UM theater live online
(Multiple dates)
The coming week will bring not one but two different shows from the revamped UM Drama and Dance main-stage season. For optimum safety, the school has shifted its performances to teleconference format, with students performing remotely from one another, and the productions are streaming only.
“She Kill Monsters: Virtual Realms” is a comedic drama about a protagonist learning more about her late sister through her home-made D&D modules. The show, a hit on college campuses, was adapted for Zoom by the playwright.
Its run ends this weekend, with performances on Oct. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee at 2 p.m. To buy a streaming pass and watch, head to umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
Next up is “Six Degrees of Separation,” a drama in which a young con artist insinuates his way into a circle of upper-class New Yorkers who eventually begin to look into his true identity.
It runs from Oct. 14-17 and 21-24 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on the 18th and 25th at 2 p.m. To buy a streaming pass and watch, head to umt.edu/umarts/theatredance.
'Vote Ugh Thon’ concert
(Tuesday, Oct. 15)
If you somehow haven't been motivated to register to vote yet, local performers will help spur you to your civic duty in a DIY vote-a-thon streaming live from the ZACC Show Room.
The full line-up is harmony-vocal phenoms Junior, Ash Naatani of rock trio FUULS, songwriter Cory Fay, the rock styles of Jesse Hadden, plus comedians Ferdinand Po and Sarah Aswell. Besides the performances, they'll share information on getting set up to vote.
Tune in from 5-8 p.m. at the ZACC’s Facebook page or MCAT’s Local Live YouTube channel.
Montana Film Festival
(Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 9-11)
The tagline for the sixth annual celebration of film — “Take the time. Watch cinema” — feels more close to home these days.
Normally held at the Roxy Theater, the festival has had to make adjustments, with five feature-length movies available for four days at your leisure through a streaming platform, plus the a bevy of shorts.
The two Montana-made features are “Cowboys,” a wilderness adventure story starring Steve Zahn, and “Two Eyes,” described as a “triptych” that spans from Montana in the late 1880s to 1970s California and contemporary Wyoming, with characters such as an indigenous guide, a trans teenager and a non-binary therapist.
Go to montanafilmfestival.com for more information.
Centerfield Cinema: 'Ghostbusters'
(Thursday, Oct. 15)
Put on your best jumpsuit and turn that vacuum-cleaner into a proton pack for this week's installment of Centerfield Cinema, brought to you by the Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater. With the 1984 version of the classic, you can take a step back into time when the threats to humanity were more visible. However, it's safety first at the ballpark, where available seats in the stands are spread out, or you can purchase a socially distanced square for yourself and your bubble. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. To buy in advance, go to theroxytheater.org or gopaddleheads.com.
