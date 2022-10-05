Things to do: Dance, drumming, an original play

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Bike Ball (with bike jousting!)

MTB Missoula, which advocates for mountain biking and multi-use trail development, is hosting its Bike Ball this Friday.

The Partygoers are providing the music, with breaks for a "bike jousting tournament." According to the MTB Missoula news release, this competition includes "four female and four male adult competitors mounted on kids bikes, adorned with hockey pads and armed with a jousting pole in an attempt to dismount their opponent."

It runs from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Free Cycles. Admission is $20 and includes dinner from Five on Black and beverages from Big Sky Brewing Co. and Western Cider.

Dance on Location at UM

(Saturday, Oct. 8)

Choreography on site will be performed around the University of Montana campus this Saturday during the annual Dance on Location. This year, they’re featuring local guest choreographers and faculty including Georgia Littig, Faith Morrison and Laurel Sears.

It starts at 2 p.m. outside of the Mansfield Library and runs till 3:15 p.m. It’s free. Donations are welcome.

Live body painting festival at Monk’s

(Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8)

“Tickle My Fancy,” a multi-media art exhibition with artists painting their “canvases” live over the course of the evening, is taking over Monk’s this weekend.

Katie King’s King Bee Creations is producing the event, which includes “live action role players, performance artists, go-go dancers, characters you’ve never dreamed of, interactive art” and more, all with an eye toward inclusive models and artists.

Doors and music start at 8 p.m. Cover is $20.

‘Divide: The Montana Jazz Project’

(Saturday, Oct. 8)

Saxophonist Loren Stillman, who’s based in Missoula, has performed in New York and farther abroad and recorded with guitarist John Abercrombie and organist Gary Versace.

For this new outing, he’s paired with Bob Bowman on upright bass and drummer Mark Ferber, who can be heard on a recent ECM album with trumpeter Ralph Alessi. With support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Montana Arts Council, they’ll bring their trio to smaller communities around the state.

Doors for this ZACC Show Room concert open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30. Cover is $12, or $10 for students and seniors, zootownarts.org.

Fubuki Daiko

(Saturday, Oct. 8)

The traditional Japanese drumming ensemble will share their high-energy show at the Westside Theater. They trained with a master and brought their show to Carnegie Hall, among other destinations in their 25-year career. The show is billed as “part martial arts athleticism, part meditation, and all rhythm.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6.

Admission is $20 or $12 for seniors and students. Kids 12 and under are free.

‘I Am Acquainted with the Night’

(Two-week run, Oct. 13-22)

Local playwright Laramie Dean will see a new work presented onstage. Dean, who taught at Hellgate High School, wrote many touring educational plays for the Montana Repertory Theatre. For “I Am Acquainted with the Night,” he’s teamed up with MissCast Productions, an independent Missoula theater company that formed last year.

Here’s a rundown on the plot, according to news release from the ZACC: “Ruth refuses to think of herself as a scared old woman; even if her son Michael and his husband Kelly want her to leave her familiar, well-loved apartment for an assisted living facility, she refuses to feel scared. But something is coming to her apartment every night; something scratches at the window and pounds on the door; something wants to get in. And what will happen when it does? Does Ruth have the strength to fight back?”

The run dates are Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15, and Oct. 20-22. Doors open at 7, and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $15. Content warning: The show has adult themes and is not suitable for children. It includes loud noise and flashing lights.

Montana Film Festival

(Oct. 13-16)

The eighth annual Montana Film Festival will bring fresh independent cinema to the Roxy Theater, including not one but two features starring Lily Gladstone.

The University of Montana graduate will be on hand for “The Unknown Country,” (Oct. 14, 16) an indie drama in which her character heads out on a solo road trip; plus “Quantum Cowboys,” an animated film (Oct. 14).

This go-round features one of Nic Cage’s two recent Montana movies, “Butcher’s Crossing,” in its home-state premiere (Oct. 13 and 15). The film, shot on the Blackfeet reservation among other locations, is based on a John Williams novel about a buffalo hunt.

Fans of J.K. Simmons can check out “Glorious,” a horror movie about a guy who talks to a “primordial” deity that is voiced by the UM graduate.

For the full lineup of seven features and more than 20 shorts, go to montanafilmfestival.org. Passes and tickets are on sale there as well.