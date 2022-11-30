Things to do: Dance, funk and indie rock

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events.

Dance Underground at UM

(Dec. 1-3)

The "underground" in the name could indicate either the very new nature of the choreography or where it's being presented. The UM School of Theatre & Dance's last performance of the calendar year features work by students, either juniors or seniors, and faculty members.

The run is Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-3 in the Open Space downstairs in the PAR/TV Center.

Bare Bait Dance says ‘Hello Winter!’

(Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4)

Bare Bait Dance is performing its first original holiday show this year. “Hello Winter!” explores the season’s range with allusions to the environment outside and the mood indoors, whether frantic, cheerful or funny. The show includes fresh choreography by BBD’s founder, Joy French, along with guests Nicole Wolcott and Faith Morrison.

The run closes out this weekend at the Westside Theater, with performances on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 3 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $28 general and $22 for students. Go to barebaitdance.org.

Off in the Woods and Shark Buffalo at Free Cycles

(Friday, Dec. 2)

Funk of the local and earthy variety will be on stage at Free Cycles this Friday.

Shark Buffalo is a side project from Shakewell members Emmet Ore (guitar) and Cove Jasmin (vocals, keys). They describe themselves as a synth-acoustic hybrid. Expect it to be danceable.

Off in the Woods is a long-running Missoula area act that does “soul, funk, reggae and open-tuned acoustic songs,” according to Free Cycles.

Doors open at 6:30. Shark Buffalo is one from 7-8:30 p.m., and Off in the Woods from 8:30-10 p.m. Cover is $10, no one is turned away for lack of funds.

Disq at the ZACC

(Wednesday, Dec. 7)

Indie rock band Disq, a signee of Saddle Creek Records, are landing in the ZACC Show Room. Pitchfork said the group’s last album, “Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet,” “melds 1960s pop melodies and ‘90s indie rock distortion into feel-good tunes rich in existential angst.”

They’ll play with Bluest, a Missoula indie rock group fronted by Noelle Huser; and JAAG, a new act with familiar faces. According to the ZACC, Jamie Aaron Aux (vocals, guitar) is a Missoula resident who recently moved back to town after living in Seattle and playing in groups like Les Butcherettes). She’s joined by guitarist/pedal guru Hank Donovan of the Magpies; bassist John Sporman (Shahs, Wylie and the Wild West) and Chris Baumann on drums (Mass FM, Dead Hipster, ZACC Show Room sound).

Doors open at 7:30, show starts at 8. Tickets are $13 in advance or $15 the day of the show.

Artist talk at the MAM

(Thursday, Dec. 8)

Four artists, four different approaches to art-making. What holds the “Imaging the Sacred” group exhibition together at the Missoula Art Museum?

The show was designed to “highlight artmaking as a restorative practice” according to the MAM website, as all four emerging women artists “reclaim materials, images, and archetypes.”

Hear the majority of them talk about their work during a gallery presentation on Dec. 8. Hall, Talia Roberts and April Werle will be here. (The fourth artist, Daphne Sweet, is based in Denver now.)

It runs from 5:30-7 p.m. at the MAM. It’s free and open to the public.