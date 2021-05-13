Things to Do: Dance on film, IWFF finale, and Fringe Fest

Here's a quick guide to arts events happening around Missoula in the next week.
Bare Bait’s 'Window Dressing'
(Through May 16)
Missoula’s contemporary modern dance company filmed an original performance, “Window Dressing,” to close out its season. Director/choreographer Joy French designed the piece to be performed and shot at a private home, with cinematographers Mike Steinberg and Kelly Bouma.
You’ll also see short original pieces from the group’s Kinetoscope screen dance line-up. It costs $25 general or $10 for students. Head to barebaitdance.org.
Live music
(May 15-16)
Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery: See some music outside on Friday courtesy of guitarist/songwriter Travis Yost; and on Saturday, the duo of Beth Lo and David Horgan. Take note: Shows only go on if the weather cooperates. Check the Ten Spoon Facebook page in advance if the forecast is dicey. The tasting room is open 4-9 p.m. with music at 6. Cover is $5, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors.
IWFF online and a whale installation
(Through May 15)
Where are wild things this week? Some are online and some are at Caras Park. The 44th International Wildlife Film Festival closes out on Saturday, so you have a few more days to roam through the catalog of films online. Also on Friday, there’s a special pop-up event.
In Caras from 8-10 p.m., they’ll screen “Whales,” a longform video by Howard and Michele Hall. The footage is shot so that you can drop in whenever you want and take in the sights whenever you please.
‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ streaming online
(Through May 16)
Missoula Community Theatre takes viewers back to the ‘70s with fun and catchy tunes of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” courtesy of six (vaccinated) cast members on stage, with no masks.
The family-friendly musical adaptation tells the story of a schoolteacher, nervous before his first day in class, revisiting classic tunes like “I’m Just A Bill” and “Three is the Magic Number.”
The streamed version is available through May 16. Tickets are $10. Go to mctinc.org to purchase.
'Boobs!' with Erica von Kleist
(Sunday, May 16)
Von Kleist, a Juilliard-trained saxophonist based up in Whitefish is bringing her musical comedy show, “Boobs!” to the Stave and Hoop stage. It will feature pieces about "mansplaining, menstruation and musical comedy," as the Missoulian wrote in 2019. The show’s at 7 p.m. Go to staveandhoop.com for tickets. They run $25 for VIP or $15 for the back of the room.
Big Sky Fringe Festival
(May 20-23)
The inaugural Big Sky Fringe Festival is going live this year after postponing last spring. Like any fringe festival, expect theatrical performances that push boundaries and forms, presented by local, regional and visiting performers. Some musical and theatrical acts will be performed live at Imagine Nation Brewing or the Giggle Box; some will be screened at the West Side Theater, and some will be available on streaming only.
Go to bigskyfringefestival.org for tickets and a full schedule.