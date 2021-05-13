Things to Do: Dance on film, IWFF finale, and Fringe Fest

In Caras from 8-10 p.m., they’ll screen “Whales,” a longform video by Howard and Michele Hall. The footage is shot so that you can drop in whenever you want and take in the sights whenever you please.

‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ streaming online

(Through May 16)

Missoula Community Theatre takes viewers back to the ‘70s with fun and catchy tunes of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” courtesy of six (vaccinated) cast members on stage, with no masks.

The family-friendly musical adaptation tells the story of a schoolteacher, nervous before his first day in class, revisiting classic tunes like “I’m Just A Bill” and “Three is the Magic Number.”

The streamed version is available through May 16. Tickets are $10. Go to mctinc.org to purchase.

'Boobs!' with Erica von Kleist

(Sunday, May 16)