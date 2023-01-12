Things to do: Dance, rock, comedy and swing

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

Motorhome, Norwell and ESP at the ZACC

(Friday, Jan. 13)

Motorhome, a loud shoegazey guitar band complete with vibraphone, will play their first show since the pandemic hit. Also catch Norwell, an electronic pop project that’s grown into a full band, and ESP, a guitar-driven group fronted by Erin Szalda-Petree.

The show’s a benefit for Blue Mountain Clinic.

Doors to the Show Room open at 7, music at 7:30. Choose your own price, suggested range $10-$30.

Ballet Beyond Borders

(Through Saturday, Jan. 14)

The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre has invited talented dancers from around the world for the 2023 installment of Ballet Beyond Borders. They’ll perform on campus and in a gala night at the Dennison Theatre on Friday night; plus the Diplomacy Conference on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the University Center Ballroom.

Head to rmbt.org for more information.

Mudslide Charley at the Union

(Saturday, Jan. 14)

The venerable Missoula blues band is playing at one of its regular spots, the Union Club. Their new album, “Clearwater Junction,” boasts all originals from the generation-spanning group, and is the first with their new co-lead vocalist, Liza Ginnings.

Music starts at 9 p.m. No cover.

Winter swing dance at the ZACC

(Saturday, Jan. 14)

Get your swing dancing skills sharp with a dedicated ballroom night at the ZACC Show Room. The music will be provided by Night Blooming Jasmine, a long-running Missoula group that specializes in swing and Hot Club jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt.

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. Cover is $15 or $12 for students and seniors.

Chanel Ali at the VFW

(Saturday, Jan. 14)

Bone Dry Comedy continues its run turning Montana in a touring comedy circuit, with stops at the VFW Post 209 in downtown Missoula. The latest is Chanel Ali, who appeared on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has made appearances on Comedy Central.

Tickets are $20 on EventBrite, 18 and up.

Dance at the Westside Theater

(Jan. 20-21)

Nicole Wolcott, a choreographer and dancer, cultivated a creative career in New York City for years. She’s periodically returned to work with Bare Bait Dance. She’s presenting “PaperPieces,” a work that blends theater with dance and “papered architecture.” The audible element is courtesy of sound designer Omar Zubair.

According to the news release, “the protagonist is a naïve in snow globe memories, a haute couture avatar doing battle and a woman balancing on the most delicate edge of love.”

The show runs Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Westside Theater. Go to thewestsidetheater.com.