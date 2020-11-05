Things to Do: Dance, theater on screen, electronic beats on livestream

This week, you can hit new art exhibitions in person or online for First Friday, or tune in for dance films, author talks, live concerts and more.

Kinetoscope dance film festival

(Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8)

Bare Bait Dance company is bringing its eighth-annual festival of film and dance online this year, with 20-plus movies from around the world.

Besides offerings like music videos from Brooklyn and traditional East Indian work shot on sites, locals are represented as well. Faith Morrison presents a new piece shot in the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness.

The movies are hosted on xerb.tv, which will also feature interviews with artistic director Joy French and the filmmakers. Passes for all five blocks of movies are $20. An individual pass is $5. Go to kinetoscopefilmfestival.org.

First Friday, virtual and in-person

(Friday, Nov. 6)