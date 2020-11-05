Things to Do: Dance, theater on screen, electronic beats on livestream

This week, you can hit new art exhibitions in person or online for First Friday, or tune in for dance films, author talks, live concerts and more.
Kinetoscope dance film festival
(Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8)
Bare Bait Dance company is bringing its eighth-annual festival of film and dance online this year, with 20-plus movies from around the world.
Besides offerings like music videos from Brooklyn and traditional East Indian work shot on sites, locals are represented as well. Faith Morrison presents a new piece shot in the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness.
The movies are hosted on xerb.tv, which will also feature interviews with artistic director Joy French and the filmmakers. Passes for all five blocks of movies are $20. An individual pass is $5. Go to kinetoscopefilmfestival.org.
First Friday, virtual and in-person
(Friday, Nov. 6)
Some galleries and museums are hosting in-person events. See our listings for more info. If you’d prefer to check them out from home, head to the Virtual First Friday hosted by Arts Missoula and MCAT. From 5-6 p.m., you can see what’s happening at the Missoula Art Museum, the Clay Studio of Missoula and the Artists’ Shop.
Go to MCAT’s YouTube channel during or afterward to check it out.
‘Social Distance Sessions’ at the Show Room
(Saturday, Nov. 7)
The Social Distance Sessions get more electronic this week, with the Missoula Beats Club and local producer Brendan Casey splitting the bill with songwriter Sarah Frazier and her electronics-tinged pop.
The show live-streams from the ZACC Show Room starting at 7:30 p.m. with MCAT handling the video. To watch, go to the ZACC Facebook page or MCAT’s YouTube Channel and Local Live. It’s free, with suggested donations through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/IGToTI.
Stream a UM musical, 'Theory of Relativity'
(Through Nov. 8)
Regardless of a pandemic, the semester will not pass without a musical from the UM School of Theatre & Dance and School of Music.
“The Theory of Relativity,” with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and a book by Brian Hill, is a contemporary cycle of songs and monologues about the interconnected lives of college students.
The musical was performed and recorded online for optimum safety of students and staff.
The show is streaming on demand through Nov. 8. Tickets are $12, or $8 for seniors and students and $10 for UM employees. To buy/watch, go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
Montana Book Festival virtual author talk
(Thursday, Nov. 12)
The virtual book festival was back in October, but they’ve continued a series run of online talks with authors.
This installment features a father-son duo. Carl Smith will discuss his new book, “Chicago’s Great Fire: The Destruction and Resurrection of an Iconic American City,” with his son, Jeremy N. Smith. The younger Smith, who lives in Missoula, is the author of nonfiction book “Breaking and Entering: The Extraordinary Story of a Hacker Called ‘Alien.’”
The free talk is at 6 p.m. To register, go to montanabookfestival.com. You can also see future events lined out.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!