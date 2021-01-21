Things to Do: Dance, visual art openings, book discussions

The Gallery of Visual Arts at the University of Montana is hosting a pair of shows that deal in fiber in a contemporary manner.

Sarah Jones’ “W(h)ither The Garden,” comprises “prints, drawings, stitched fibers and actual plant specimens referencing botanical imagery and ways of chronicling loss,” according to the GVA news release. It includes 18 floor-to-ceiling mesh banners comprising a “ghostly meadow." Jones is visiting assistant art professor at UM.

“Set Study” by Jennifer Reifsneider delves into concepts (cognitive psychology, mathematics and philosophy) and processes (stitching, knitting and crocheting) in service of sculptures based on the body. Reifsneider won an artist innovation award from the Montana Arts Council in 2020.

The GVA is on the first floor of the UM Social Science Building. It’s open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment. For more information, go to svma.umt.edu.

Clairmont’s Tar Sands Project, in book form

(Saturday, Jan. 23)