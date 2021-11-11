Things to do: David Sedaris, MCT Broadway fundraiser

Here’s a quick guide to some events coming up around Missoula in the next week.

David Sedaris live at UM

(Tuesday, Nov. 16)

David Sedaris will appear in person at the Dennison Theatre for a show originally scheduled for last year.

His most recent book is “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” which the New York Times said is “as clear, direct and funny as his essays.” (As noted from the date, you can hear Sedaris’ takes on his experiences in pandemic-era New York.)

Tickets were low by press time. Head to griztix.com, they run $33-$47. Show time is 7:30 p.m., masks are required.

Hasan Minhaj live at UM

(Wednesday, Nov. 17)

“Patriot Act” host and Peabody Award-winning comedian Hasan Minhaj will take his tour, “The King’s Jester,” to the Dennison Theatre. It promises “a return to his storytelling roots,” per his website.

Take note that you’ll have to put your phone or smart watch into a Yondr pouch that’s sealed up. (You can keep it at all times, you just can’t use it unless you go out into a designated cellphone zone.)

Ages 13 and up only. Masks are required inside. Tickets are $45-$95. Go to griztix.com.

MCT’s ‘Broadway on Broadway’

(Friday-Sunday, Nov. 12-14)

Theater groups around the country are participating in a fundraising revue after a long pandemic shutdown. Here in Missoula, MCT Inc. is presenting a 75-minute show “All Together Now!” that includes songs from Broadway and Disney shows performed by a cast of 30 locals.

Special show: Friday, Nov. 12. Mayor John Engen and Curt Olds, a Montana native who’s performed on Broadway, will emcee and serve as auctioneers. Tickets are $75. $40 of that is tax-deductible.

Regular shows: Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30 depending on the seating tier. Go to mctinc.org, call 460-728-7529 or go to the box office M-F, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Thomas Meagher’s story on stage

(Nov. 12-21)

The Port Polson Players are premiering an original work by Neal Lewing about a famous Montana figure.

“No Coward’s Epitaph” is a musical based on the life of Thomas Meagher, an Irishman who became Montana’s first acting territorial governor.

It plays at the Port Polson Theater on Nov. 12-21, at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Live short plays and dance (in person!) at UM

(Nov. 12-13, 17-20)

Student actors and dancers will be back on stage for a live audience in the Montana Theatre for the first time since the pandemic.

“Fabled: A Youthful Celebration of Musical Theatre and Dance” is unusual though, comprising seven short musical theater and dance pieces in an 85-minute show. All are family friendly, and many draw on familiar stories that will work for children and adults a la “Fractured Fairy Tales.”

The School of Theatre and Dance is trying a new “pick what you pay” model this year where you can select the amount you choose. Buy in advance at umt.edu/griztix.com. The show is “sensory-friendly,” too, according to a UM news release. It takes place in the theater in the PAR/TV Center on campus.

Times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 17-20 with matinees at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 21.

Teague Goodvoice and Ro Myra at the ZACC

(Wednesday, Nov. 17 )

Head to the ZACC Show Room for a double bill with two kinds of music that speak to the American West. Flute player Teague Goodvoice (Blackfeet) has performed all around Missoula, and in Europe and for film. Myra recently released a debut album, “Nowhere, Nebraska,” that’s available on streaming platforms.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, head to showroom.zootownarts.org.

Montana Film Festival's back in person

(Nov. 18-21)

The seventh-annual independent movie festival at the Roxy Theater is back in person with nine features and 11 shorts. Things kick off on Thursday, Nov. 18, with a shorts block, plus a premiere of “Montana Story,” a new independent shot in Montana, and an opening night party at Western Cider with Montana native/national indie country songwriter Jonny Fritz.

See this week’s preview or head to montanafilmfestival.org for the full schedule.

