Things to do: Doc fest, Dana photos, percussion and jazz streams

Here's a quick guide to some arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Big Sky Doc Fest goes virtual

(Feb. 19-28)

The 18th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off Friday, with more than 75 movies. All the features from events past, like the screenings, filmmaker Q&As and DocShop panels, are taking place online.

See this week’s preview for more information. The festival website, bigskyfilmfest.org, has a full schedule and ticket info. Be sure to note that feature-length movies are available for a window of three to four days. Shorts play for the duration of the festival.

If you have any technical questions about getting set up to stream, there’s a FAQ and “How to Fest” video to walk you through it.

Dana shows photographs for its 25th

(Opens Saturday, Feb. 20)

The Dana Gallery is marking its 25th anniversary with an exhibition of photographs, the original medium for the space when Dudley and Candice Dana opened the space.