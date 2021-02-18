Things to do: Doc fest, Dana photos, percussion and jazz streams

Here's a quick guide to some arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.
Big Sky Doc Fest goes virtual
(Feb. 19-28)
The 18th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off Friday, with more than 75 movies. All the features from events past, like the screenings, filmmaker Q&As and DocShop panels, are taking place online.
See this week’s preview for more information. The festival website, bigskyfilmfest.org, has a full schedule and ticket info. Be sure to note that feature-length movies are available for a window of three to four days. Shorts play for the duration of the festival.
If you have any technical questions about getting set up to stream, there’s a FAQ and “How to Fest” video to walk you through it.
Dana shows photographs for its 25th
(Opens Saturday, Feb. 20)
The Dana Gallery is marking its 25th anniversary with an exhibition of photographs, the original medium for the space when Dudley and Candice Dana opened the space.
The Photography Showcase features new works by regulars in the gallery — Tiffany Carpenter, Dudley himself, Michael Gallacher and Parvin (a longtime painter who’s moved into the medium), plus Peggy Christian and Jenny Frazier.
The show opens on Feb. 20 and continues through to the beginning of March. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors should wear masks. Call 406-721-3154 for more information.
UM Percussion Ensemble’s ‘World Rhythms’ livestream
(Friday, Feb. 19)
The University of Montana’s rhythm-centric combos will feature a livestream with material from around the world, touching down in Brazil, the Mideast, Guinea, plus the salsa band and Islanders Steel Band.
For the closer, the University Choir will come out for “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” by the Police.
Tickets are $7 general, or free for UM students or faculty. Go to bit.ly/world-rhythms.
MCT’s ‘Shrek Jr.’ livestream
(Sat-Sun, Feb. 20-21)
Take the family back to the theater with a livestream from the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” presents the animated DreamWorks classic in a live format adapted for a cast in grades 6-12. MCT notes that it’s shorter but has most of the music and storytelling from the full version it produced in recent years.
The show times are Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
Cost is $10 (plus service fee) at MCTinc.org.
UM Jazz tribute to New Orleans
(Monday, Feb. 22)
The UM jazz program will continue its streamed concerts for the spring semester.
The first in a two-part series, “Celebrating New Orleans,” is up on Monday. Hear the seven small combos in the program run through classic material from the birthplace of jazz.
“I can’t think of a better way for our students to experience New Orleans and the incredible music from this incredibly important part of the country,” Rob Tapper, director of Jazz Studies, said in a news release.
The concert streams at 7:30 p.m. To watch, head to bit.ly/UM-jazz
The second part comes on Monday, April 5.