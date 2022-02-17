Things to do: Docs, 'bad movie' talk, and dance benefit

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Benefit concert for UM Dance

(Friday, Feb. 18)

Support local dancers and choreographers while also seeing the work of a celebrated choreographer this weekend.

The UM School of Theatre and Dance’s Benefit Concert raises funds that will help send a local group to the Northwest Regional Conference of the American College Dance Association, set for March at the University of Oregon.

One highlight comes from guest choreographer Ishmael Houston-Jones, who’s been working in residence at UM. Also on the program are works by UM students and Isabella Kasper.

The concerts are at 6 and 8 p.m. in the Open Space downstairs in the PAR/TV Center. Tickets are $20 at the door, cash is preferred. Capacity is limited, register in advance at bit.ly/acda-benefit.

Big Sky Documentary Film Fest

(Feb. 18-27)

The 19th annual celebration of nonfiction film returns to venues in downtown Missoula this year, with a virtual option for those who want to watch at home.

The movies will screen at the Wilma, the ZACC, the Roxy and the MCT Center for the Performing Arts from Feb. 18-27, with more than 200 filmmakers or representatives on hand for Q&As.

See this week’s cover story for a full preview on the event. Head to bigskyfilmfest.org for a full schedule, a how-to-fest guide for the hybrid elements, or to buy tickets in advance.

‘New Love’ at the Dana

(Saturday, Feb. 19)

The Dana Gallery is exhibiting five fresh names this month with “New Love.” They are Christine Joy, Robbie Moore, Abby Pittman, Helena Reitz and Ryan Shuman.

The open house is 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Four of them will be in attendance, with new works on hand.

New exhibition at MAM

(Through June 11)

“Within and Without” collects drawings and large oil paintings by Rosemary “Romey” Stuckart, an Oregon native based in Idaho, where she produced landscape paintings in an unconventional style.

“Her abstract expressionist style and interest in the ethereal energies of the natural world are reflected in her large paintings,” according to a news release from the Missoula Art Museum.

Stuckart died in 2020, as the planning for the show was already under way. It will stay on view through June 11.

Also note that two MAM shows are closing on Feb. 26: “Below the Bark: Artworks of Disturbance Ecology,” and Neal Ambrose Smith’s “č̓ č̓en̓ u kʷes xʷúyi (Where Are You Going?)”

Reviving Butte miner songs

(Sunday, Feb. 20)

Missincinatti, a chamber folk group with members here in Missoula and in Los Angeles, will perform a rare show with rare materials.

The concert will feature performances of unpublished Butte mining songs that vocalist-cellist Jessica Catron researched in the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives through a Montana Cultural Trust grant.

You can also hear Red Onion Purple, a local group that also puts cello in the spotlight; and a jazz trio with Bill Kautz on trumpet, Jeremy Drake on guitar, and Corey Fogel on drums.

The concert is at Free Cycles on Sunday, Feb. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. Missincinatti plays at 6:30 p.m., Red Onion Purple at 7:30 p.m. and the trio at 8:45 p.m.

Admission is $15 general, $10 for students or $40 for a family. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

“Please wear a mask,” organizers say.

‘Why It’s Okay to Love Bad Movies’

(Tuesday, Feb. 22)

If you've ever had to rationalize your love of bad action movies, or wondered whether “guilty pleasures” should be guilty at all, there is a new book for you.

Explore the question further with UM philosophy professor, Matthew Strohl, an avid watcher of movies of all types. He’ll give a virtual talk about his new book, “Why It’s Okay to Love Bad Movies.” In the course of 218 pages, he “defends a fondness for disreputable films” through philosophy of art and film criticism and “flips conventional notions of ‘good’ and ‘bad’ on their heads and makes the case that the ultimate value of a work of art lies in what it can add to our lives,” according to the event description.

He’ll discuss the subject with Nick Riggle, a fellow philosophy professor at the University of San Diego. The talk is at 3 p.m., arranged through the UM Humanities Institute. To watch, go to bit.ly/bad-movie-talk

UM Theatre and Dance: ‘Machinal’

(Feb. 23-27)

The School of Theatre and Dance will open up a play on its main stage, the Montana Theatre, next week. “Machinal” by Sophie Treadwell is a 1928 Expressionist play based on the real story of a woman put to trial for murder and executed. The UM production will be directed by Bernadette Sweeney.

The shows also take place in the Montana Theatre in PAR/TV Center. It’s at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-27, with a 2 p.m. matinee only Sunday, Feb. 27.

