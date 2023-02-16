Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

(Friday, Feb. 17-26)

The 20th annual film festival kicks off this weekend, with more than 150 movies screening in person and online. By the numbers, they include 51 features, 84 shorts, 41 world premieres, 14 North American premieres and eight U.S. premieres.

Screenings will happen at the Wilma, the ZACC Show Room and the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. If you would prefer to stream from home, check the virtual schedule on the website, bigskyfilmfest.org. There’s a full description of each and every film online as well.

See this week’s coverage for more information.

Dancing for a cause

(Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18)

Catch student performers from the University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance before they head to a regional conference. The Benefit Concert, marking its 20th anniversary, will include pieces by guest choreographer Noel Price-Bracey, student choreographer Hannah Dusek, and more.

In March, the team will head to Utah for the Northwest Regional Conference of the American College Dance Association.

Tickets are $20 at the door. It takes place in the Open Space downstairs in the PAR/TV Center at 7:30 Feb. 17-18.

Drag show at the Westside Theater

(Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18)

Get ready to rumble this weekend at the Westside Theater when a wrestling-style drag variety show takes over.

The shot is officially titled the "Shoots and Ladders, Webs and Monsters Drag Variety Showdown."

According to co-producer/performer Charlotte Macorn, it's a collaboration with drag performers and local artists including comedians, musicians, circus acts and more, some of whom are performing in drag for the first time.

The wrestling-style structure alludes to legislation in the state that will bar drag performance, complete with a character who attempts to sabotage this show.

Doors to the Westside Theater open at 7, show starts at 7:30 p.m. Must be 18 or accompanied by an adult. For tickets, go to thewestsidetheater.com.

New artists at the Dana

(Saturday, Feb. 18)

The Dana Gallery is opening a new exhibition, “New Love,” featuring three painters new to the gallery: Wayne Kerr, a Texas landscape artist, Ken Salaz, who’s created densely realist paintings of Avalanche Lake, and AM Stockhill, who works with imagery of horses on reused pages from books rather than canvas.

The open house is Feb. 18 from 2-5 p.m. Kerr will be on hand.

King Ropes and Bluest at the Badlander

(Thursday, Feb. 23)

King Ropes, a garage rock band from Bozeman, are bringing themselves over the pass with a new album, "Super Natural," whose lo-fi guitar-bass-drums grooves hearken back to the 1990s-2000s. Check their whole discography on Bandcamp. They'll be joined by Bluest, led by songwriter/singer Noelle Huser.

Doors to the Badlander open at 9, music at 10.