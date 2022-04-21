Things to do: Dolce Canto, WildWalk, Jazzoula

Here's a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Wildlife Film Festival and the WildWalk

(April 23-30 in person, May 1-7 virtual)

The 45th annual International Wildlife Film Festival is back and in-person, with more than 70 films from around the world that address not just wildlife, but the changing landscape and what humans can do. (The theme is “resilience.”)

To see the full lineup, head to wildlifefilms.org or see last week’s preview.

And don’t forget, this Saturday, the 30th annual WildWalk Parade and WildFest are back for the first time in two years. Community members and groups will gather at First Interstate Bank on Higgins Avenue starting at 10:30 a.m. (Anyone who dresses up is invited.) Then at 11 they’ll head north to the red XXXXs for the WildFest, with performances at noon, plus food trucks and live music from 1-2 p.m. by Transcendental Express.

Dolce Canto’s ‘Tributaries’

(Saturday, April 23)

The city’s auditioned vocal ensemble is returning for a spring concert, “Tributaries.”

Artistic director Yong Mao and company will present a program inspired by nature and the changing of the seasons, with works by “Edward Elgar, Eriks Esenvalds and Vivaldi with Mongolian, Japanese and European laments and ballads,” according to a news release.

They’ll perform at the St. Ignatius Mission on Saturday at noon; then that evening at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Missoula. The Mission performance is a free-will offering; the Missoula one requires a ticket — they’re $18 general or $10 for students, available at brownpapertickets.com/event/5301368.

Wildlife art at Dana

(Opens Saturday, April 23)

Lori McNee, a painter who trains her eye on wildlife, is exhibiting new works in a solo exhibition, “A Brush with Nature,” at the Dana Gallery.

McNee has exhibited around the U.S. and done illustrations for groups like Ducks Unlimited and the Nature Conservancy. She’s a signature member of the Oil Painters of America, and studied under Idaho artist Robert Moore, one of the Dana’s marquee artists.

She’ll be at the gallery for an open house from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday to talk about her work and give a demonstration.

Radius’ Ceramics Invitational

(April 22-June 4)

The gallery’s “Ceramirama” in April continues with one of its biggest annual events, now seven years running. The invitational includes 10-12 local and national artists whose work collectively displays the versatility of the medium and expressive potential, whether in functional works or sculpture. The lineup for 2022 is Sarah Jewel Olsen (Vancouver, Washington), Sara Catapano (Missoula), David Hiltner (Red Lodge), Stephanie Dishno (Missoula), Brooks Oliver (Denton, Texas), Justin Rothshank (Groshen, Indiana), David Swenson (Clearwater, Minnesota), Gabby Gawreluk (Carbondale, Colorado), Christina Erives (Arleta, California) and Eiko Maeda (St. Catharines Onatario, Canada).

The opening reception is Friday, April 22, from 4-6 p.m.

UM musical, “She Loves Me”

(April 27-30, May 1-8)

A Tony Award-winning musical will sashay across the stage at the Montana Theatre at UM several years after it was originally scheduled.

“She Loves Me” brings together the Schools of Music and the School of Theatre and Dance, complete with an orchestra.

According to a UM news release, the romantic story is a “treasured musical adaptation of the play ‘Parfumerie,’ by Miklos Laslo,” whose plot was plucked for the Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan classic, “You’ve Got Mail.” In this telling, two shop workers in 1930s Budapest are combative at work yet unknowing pen pals. The music and lyrics were written by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick of “Fiddler on the Roof,” according to UM.

Associate professor Pamyla Stiehl is directing and choreographing, with MFA candidate Spencer Stern in the music director’s chair.

Show times are April 27-30, May 4-7 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on May 1 and 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through the “pick what you pay” program at griztix.com, buying in advance is recommended.

Jazzoula’s back (and now at the ZACC)

(April 28-30, May 1)

Originally started decades ago as a community complement to UM’s Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, the Jazzoula Festival branched out to a different time of year, where the city’s myriad stylists can take the full spotlight.

Jazzoula, too, is returning after a two-year pause, and is taking place at a new location, the ZACC Show Room. The lineup includes a long list of performers in most any combination, from instrumental small groups to big bands and vocalists. According to the ZACC, they include, but are not limited to, “the Basement Boyz, Chuck Florence and Jim Driscoll, Canta Brasil, David Horgan, Josh Farmer, Melody Anderson and her Divas, Stephane Gariepy Band, Margi Cates, Kimberlee Carlson, Women’s Swing Orchestra, Steve Kalling and Steve Gore, Bill Kautz and Crosstalk, Naomi Siegel, Night Blooming Jasmine, UM combos, high school combos, Missoula Jazz Collective” and more.

Check the Jazzoula Facebook page for updates to the lineup on each night.

It runs Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30, with doors at 5:30 p.m. and music starting at 6:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, May 1, get your fill of morning jazz with doors at 10 a.m. and music at 11. Admission is $18 general or $15 for students and those 50 and up.

