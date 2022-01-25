Things to do: Dramas, comedies and live music

Here’s a quick guide to upcoming arts and cultural events around Missoula in the coming week.

‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’ at the ZACC

(Jan. 27-29)

MissCast Productions, a new independent group here in Missoula, is presenting a play by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl at the ZACC Show Room.

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” follows a protagonist seeking connection and redemption by tracking down the deceased owner of a phone she finds in a diner. Organizers say the comedic yet dark exploration of our relationship to technology versus the real world will resonate in the pandemic era.

The cast includes Ann Peacock, Reid Reimers, Kady Nordstrom, Gabe Rayle, Jalynn Nelson and Maisie Gopodarek.

It closes out this weekend, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-29. Masks are required in the ZACC. To buy a ticket, go to zootownarts.org. The show contains mature content.

Mirror Gods and Transcendental Express

(Saturday, Jan. 29)

Head on over to Free Cycles for a Saturday of original local music.

Transcendental Express are an improv group with melodic jams, led by Lhanna Writesel on saxophone; alongside are Chris Duparri on guitar, Cole Grant on bass, Joshua Chai on drums and Kivavash Adibzadeh on keys.

Mirror Gods includes members of many different local groups: Jesse, the Ocelot, an indie-rock songwriter on vocals and guitar with his own act in that name; Chai on drums and percussion; Sean Burress of Red Onion Purple on bass; and Emmet Ore of Shakewell on guitar and keyboards.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Mirror Gods plays at 7 and Transcendental Express at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $10, but “no one will be turned away for lack of funds,” per Free Cycles’ model. All ages are welcome. Extra masks are available, and there’s plenty of room inside the shop, where they have air purifiers, and outside, where they’ve set up fire pits.

‘Gilligan’s Island’ at MCT

(Jan. 27-30)

Missoula Community Theatre wants to start out 2022 by offering escapism — in this case, a small-cast musical that could make the idea of being trapped on a sunny island an enviable scenario.

The show, based on the classic television series, runs from Jan. 27-30 at the MCT Center for Performing Arts.

There is no streaming option for this play, as the rights were not made available. MCT requires masks and the theater is set up for limited capacity and social distancing within groups. Go to mctinc.org.

Flathead Lake International Cinemafest

(Friday-Sunday, Jan. 28-30)

The 10th annual Flathead Lake International Cinemafest hits Polson this weekend, with narrative films, documentaries, animation and more.

Highlights include “Open Field,” a nonfiction feature about women’s tackle football; and “Feeling Through,” a narrative short about a teenager who meets a deaf-blind man trying to get home. Producer Gerald Molen, a Great Falls native, will be on hand for a screening of his film, “Jurassic Park.”

Movies will screen at the Showboat Stadium 6 from Jan. 28-30, with a slate of events at other sites.

Encores will screen from Jan. 30-Feb. 3.

For the full schedule, head to flicpolson.com.

MAMA open mic

(Thursday, Feb. 3)

Head to the latest addition to the open mic scene when the Montana Area Music Association takes over the ZACC Show Room.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. It’s free and open to all.

