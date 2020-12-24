Things to do: 'Elf the Musical,' UM's 'Holiday Swing' and First Night Spotlight

This week, it’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve in the strangest of years. Luckily enough, there are holiday traditions on tap, including a throwback production from MCT, First Night Spotlight singing competition and Holiday Swing from the University of Montana Jazz Program.

‘Elf the Musical’ from MCT

(Through Dec. 30)

Missoula Community Theatre dug into its holiday archive for a new streaming show.

“Elf the Musical” is an adaption of the Will Ferrell holiday classic that MCT staged in 2018 and filmed as an archive record. The licensing company agreed to let them stream it for the holidays.

“Elf” is available through Dec. 30 at mctinc.org. Tickets are $5.

‘Holiday Swing’ with UM jazz

(Thursday, Dec. 31)

Last fall, the jazz program and the Dennison Theatre staff got the historic venue rigged up for safe live-streaming, presenting their concerts live, as the genre is best heard, to viewers at home.