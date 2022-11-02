Things to do: Fall Jazzoula, acoustic Ty Segall and a kids film fest

Here's a quick guide to some upcoming arts events around Missoula in the coming week.

Kiddomatic film fest at the Roxy

(Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 3-6)

Watch kids movies of all kinds — shorts, features, live action and animation — when the international children’s film festival returns to the Roxy Theater Nov. 3-6. The features include some classics like "E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial" and newer entries like the live-action take on an animated series, "Jim Button and the Wild 13." The shorts include myriad styles of animation from around the world, whether you prefer the latest digital storybook styles or classic hand-drawn and claymation.

Go to kiddomatic.com for the full schedule.

Free Cycles benefit for a songwriter

(Saturday, Nov. 5)

Some Montana groups are hosting a fundraiser at Free Cycles for Montana songwriter Kiki Cavasos to ensure she and children have a warm place to stay for the winter. The bands include Riddy Arman, the Barncat Country Band, Night Blooming Jasmine and Abby Webster.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments are provided.

Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly

(Monday, Nov. 7)

See the notoriously loud garage rocker Ty Segall in his solo acoustic format where the songwriting comes to the fore. His opener is perhaps more well-known as a collaborator, including work with Segall. Guitarist Emmett Kelly is a member of the Cairo Gang, who’ve recorded with Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and with Natural Information Society, a meditative improv/drone act.

In 2016, he and drummer Jim White of the Dirty Three teamed up for a project called The Double. They released an album with a single track, “Dawn of the Double,” that approximates the riveting first bars of an old rock record extended without interruption for 40 minutes.

The two are playing the Top Hat, as its second show since reopening for live music. Tickets are $25, doors at 7, show at 8, logjampresents.com.

UM Theatre and Dance: ‘Call of the Wild’

(Opens Nov. 10)

The protagonist of Jack London’s novel is a dog sold into captivity as a sled dog and brought from sunny California to the more treacherous Alaska during the Gold Rush. Given the number of animal characters learning and unlearning civilized behaviors in snowy environments, it may not be the most obvious book you’d expect to be adapted for the stage. Playwright Ian Frank translated the story into live drama, and 10 students will bring it to life as the next installment in the UM School of Theatre & Dance season.

The production will be in the Masquer Theatre. For tickets, go to griztix.com.

Fall Jazzoula at the ZACC

(Nov. 10-12)

The return of the city’s local jazz festival in spring was so successful they’ve added a fall iteration.

From Nov. 10-12, jazz combos running the full gamut will perform in the ZACC Show Room, which is among the most welcoming, club-like environments for a jazz show around town, with clear sound and a good atmosphere.

Here’s the list of performers, according to the ZACC website: Melody Anderson Vocal Trio, Milan House Trio, Ryan Belski Quartet, Jim Driscoll/Chuck Florence Quartet, University of Montana Boyd Combo, Canta Brasil, Basement Boys, MJ Williams with Ann Tappan, Skyler Mendel Sextet, Naomi Siegel Quartet, Conor Racicot Trio, Night Blooming Jasmine, Bob Packwood and Tommy Sciple, Katie and the Dewdroppers, and Airmail Special.

It runs Nov. 10-12. Doors open at 5:30, the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $17-$20, zootownarts.org.