Things to Do: First Friday, doc fest art, and livestream comedy

Here’s a quick guide to some arts and cultural events happening this week.
Art shows
There’s plenty of art to view. See the full gallery listings on Pages E7-8 and info about Arts Missoula’s virtual First Friday.
Radius Gallery, 'The Sense Beyond Desire'
(Through Feb. 24)
The Radius is continuing its meditative abstract show with four Montana artists who, while working in different mediums, share a sensibility. Pamela Caughey has included large encaustic paintings centered on a particular vibrant focal color accented with hard-edged vertical lines and more organic mark-making. LeeAnn Boyd uses a material associated with Old Masters (fresco) toward more contemporary styles (abstract expressionism). Ashley Meyora, who also works in the wax-based encaustic and mixed-media, generates surfaces that resemble distant galaxies or darkly hued wood-fired ceramics. Sean O’Connell’s functional pots are decorated with brush-like lines, and in the case of one platter, shaped like them, too.
Missoula Art Museum
The MAM has three new shows that recently opened. Nancy Erickson’s “Imagining a Post-Nuclear Eden” comprises the Missoula artist’s donation to the MAM — her large quilted sculptures of animals.
Nicholas Galanin’s “I Think It Goes Like This (Gold)” is an installation piece that gets a room to itself. The Indigenous artist deconstructed a totem pole, manufactured in Indonesia and shipped to Sitka, Alaska, as “a reference to the appropriation and commodification of Native culture and decimation of Indigenous knowledge,” according to the MAM.
“For the Love of the MAM,” meanwhile, exhibits artworks donated to the museum from 2015-2020.
Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clay Studio of Missoula, “Community Exhibition”
(Through March 20)
The studio is giving its gallery space over to a nearly two-month showcase for the many different people who call it home — students who take classes; the resident artists who teach and develop their own work; and the community members who rent space to work and fire.
The gallery is open 12-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 12-3 p.m. Saturday. A socially distanced reception is held off until March 5.
Film Fest art show at the ZACC
(Opening Friday, Feb. 5)
Get ready for the virtual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival (Feb. 19-28) with an art show and selection of shorts in the Zootown Arts Community Center, the festival’s home base.
The main gallery will host poster prints from previous festivals by local artists like Courtney Blazon, Andy Smetanka, David Miles Lusk, Theo Ellsworth, and the 2021 creator, Max Mahn.
The short films, from years prior and some from this year, will play on a loop and a limited number of masked, socially distanced people can watch at a given time.
Regular hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Check zootownarts.org in advance.
For information on Big Sky’s line-up and how the virtual fest works, go to bigskyfilmfest.org.
Live comedy livestream
(Saturday, Feb. 6)
Revival Comedy's stand-up performers will hit the stage of the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center for a live-stream. The full list of performers are Cory Demers, Aaron Juhl, Charley Macorn, Tim Miller, Amy Lee Smith, Lynn Solomon and Stephanie Voisine.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. To watch, go to the ZACC’s Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or the MCAT Local Live website. It’s free with suggested donations through Givebutter at givebutter.com/mzjW8O Half the proceeds go to the nonprofit Roxy Theater.