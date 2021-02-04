Things to Do: First Friday, doc fest art, and livestream comedy

Art shows

Radius Gallery, 'The Sense Beyond Desire'

The Radius is continuing its meditative abstract show with four Montana artists who, while working in different mediums, share a sensibility. Pamela Caughey has included large encaustic paintings centered on a particular vibrant focal color accented with hard-edged vertical lines and more organic mark-making. LeeAnn Boyd uses a material associated with Old Masters (fresco) toward more contemporary styles (abstract expressionism). Ashley Meyora, who also works in the wax-based encaustic and mixed-media, generates surfaces that resemble distant galaxies or darkly hued wood-fired ceramics. Sean O’Connell’s functional pots are decorated with brush-like lines, and in the case of one platter, shaped like them, too.