Things to do: First Friday, Mudslide Charley, new UM play

See yet more ceramics at the Artists’ Shop, which is hosting “Learn to Burn,” with work from the Clay Studio’s wood-fired kiln, courtesy of Glenn Parks, Ben Blackwood, Karen Van Galder, Nicole Hamm, Pat Hoban and Matt Simms.

Note that many galleries and museums are not having “events” on the evening of First Friday and may have alternate hours. See the gallery listings on Pages E10-11 for full listings and information.

Missoula Symphony Family Concert

(On demand Friday-Sunday)

The orchestra corralled musicians, actors, Monte and some natural history into its annual family concert, which was filmed live at the Dennison Theatre for you to stream this weekend at your leisure. The centerpiece is Saint-Saen's "Carnival of the Animals," with some flourishes for contemporary (young) listeners. See this week’s preview for more information.

Mudslide Charley at the ZACC

(Saturday, March 6)

Dim the lights like you’re catching Mudslide Charley in person in the before times, as the venerable Missoula blues-R&B combo performs live from the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center.