Things to do: First Friday, Mudslide Charley, new UM play

Here's a guide to some arts events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.
First Friday art openings
(March 5)
New art shows are opening up around town.
The Missoula Art Museum is opening a fresh round of exhibitions. In the MAM’s biggest space, the Carnegie Galleries, Billings painter Jon Lodge presents “Fracture.” The musician-turned-artist’s work, which ranges from prints to sculptures, are often inspired by music or other processes. The show’s title reflects an incident he suffered — his home was destroyed when a boulder fell off the Rimrocks in 2010. The show will be on view through July 17. Upstairs, you can see Eric Carlson’s “Entanglements." (Learn more in the full article.)
At Radius Gallery, a spring-forward show is opening. “Sky Above | Earth Below” pairs large-scale paintings by Dale Livezey of Helena, who captures the scope of the open Montana skyline during magic hour in finely gradiated color; with Josh DeWeese of Bozeman, whose ceramics have an often playfully free form and splashy decoration. It’s on view through April 27.
The Clay Studio of Missoula is displaying its community exhibition through March 20, with artists including residents, community members, friends and more. The socially distanced outdoor reception is March 5 from 5-8 p.m.
See yet more ceramics at the Artists’ Shop, which is hosting “Learn to Burn,” with work from the Clay Studio’s wood-fired kiln, courtesy of Glenn Parks, Ben Blackwood, Karen Van Galder, Nicole Hamm, Pat Hoban and Matt Simms.
Note that many galleries and museums are not having “events” on the evening of First Friday and may have alternate hours. See the gallery listings on Pages E10-11 for full listings and information.
Missoula Symphony Family Concert
(On demand Friday-Sunday)
The orchestra corralled musicians, actors, Monte and some natural history into its annual family concert, which was filmed live at the Dennison Theatre for you to stream this weekend at your leisure. The centerpiece is Saint-Saen's "Carnival of the Animals," with some flourishes for contemporary (young) listeners. See this week’s preview for more information.
Mudslide Charley at the ZACC
(Saturday, March 6)
Dim the lights like you’re catching Mudslide Charley in person in the before times, as the venerable Missoula blues-R&B combo performs live from the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center.
The stream starts at 7:30 p.m. on the ZACC Facebook and YouTube channel, and MCAT’s Local Live site. It’s free with a suggested donation through Givebutter at givebutter.com/rah34X.
UM theater, back on stage
(On demand though March 10-21)
This spring semester, UM Drama and Dance takes the student actors off Zoom and back on stage for a production of “Mother Courage and Her Children.”
The audience, meanwhile, can stream this video-recorded production on demand at home from March 10-21.
The Bertolt Brecht play has been adapted by Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”) in a modern setting. We follow Mother Courage “as she drags her cart across war-torn towns and battlefields. She makes a profit, but at what cost?”, according to the news release.
Tickets run $20 general, $16 seniors 60 and older, $12 for students and $10 for children 12 and under, or $8 for UM employees.
Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice for more information.