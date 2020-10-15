Things to Do: Go online for symphony, Indigenous Film Fest, and rock bands

Outdoor Halloween movies

The Roxy Theater has two different offerings for socially distanced Halloween on tap.

Movies in the Garden

(Friday-Sunday, Oct. 16-18)

The outdoor movie garden behind the Roxy Annex on the Hip Strip is screening Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s classic vampire mockumentary.

It screens at 7 p.m. Remember, no outside food or drink (it’s available for purchase) and no dogs allowed. Masks are required until you’re seated and encouraged once you are. To buy an advance ticket, head to theroxytheater.org.

Centerfield Cinema

(Thursday, Oct. 22)

Halloween comes early to Ogren-Allegiance Park with Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice,” the latest installment of socially distanced outdoor movies from the Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. You can buy a seat in the stands or reserve a square on the green. It costs $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot socially distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under. Go to theroxytheater.org for more information.

