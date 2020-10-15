Things to Do: Go online for symphony, Indigenous Film Fest, and rock bands

As the weather gets colder, more Missoula creators are bringing their work to streaming formats or holding socially distanced events. Here's some options to check out this week.
Missoula Symphony streams Beethoven
(Friday, Oct. 16)
The orchestra continues to find ways to reach listeners in the midst of the pandemic — this time with scenic outdoor performances of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, streamed right to your home.
Guest conductor Gordon Johnson, the emeritus maestro from the Great Falls Symphony, led a socially distanced ensemble of 30-plus performers through that classic piece in addition to Barber’s Adagio for Strings in B-flat Minor and Thomas Sleeper’s Four Wonders Overture. Montana PBS was on site at the ranch, located near Kelly Island, to shoot and record audio.
Go to missoulasymphony.org to buy tickets, which run $25 each. For questions, call 406-721-3194. The performance will be streamed at 7:30 p.m.
Virtual Indigenous Film Festival
(Friday-Saturday, Oct. 16-17)
The fourth-annual Nłʔay “En-th-a-eye” Indigenous Film Festival is moving online this year due to the pandemic with the help of the Roxy Theater and Shutter, a horror-streaming service.
“Anjelique’s Isle” streams on Friday, and “Blood Quantum” is set for Saturday on Shutter.
Tickets are $10 each, available at the website of the All Nations Health Center, allnations.health/indigenousfilmfestival/.
Check the website for more details in November, when more special events and screenings will be announced.
Dana Gallery's 25th anniversary show
(Through October)
The longest-running gallery in Missoula is marking a quarter-century with pieces from its permanent collection, handpicked by owners Dudley and Candace Dana. The featured artists include Robert Moore, Caleb Meyer, Janet Sullivan, Davi Nelson, David Mensing, R. David Wilson and more.
The gallery’s hours are Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fuuls and Aggressive Pedestrian livestream
(Oct. 17)
Support Local Journalism
The Show Room at the ZACC will continue to fill the concert-shaped void in your schedule with live-streamed shows from the stage. This installment features the songwriting and instrumental prowess of FUULS, a psych-garage rock trio from Missoula, and Aggressive Pedestrian, a punk band comprising a “bunch of queers with our token straight white male.”
The show runs from 7:30-8 p.m. To watch, go to the ZACC’s Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or its Local Live. It’s free, and donations are suggested at givebutter.com/UONHg.
UM play: ‘Six Degrees of Separation’
(Multiple dates)
The UM Theatre & Dance production features student actors performing live on Zoom from their respective home “sets” and streamed to your home.
This play, nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, centers on a young man who cons his way into the social circles of New York elites by claiming he’s the son of Sidney Poitier. After his ruse is found out, all parties learn something about human nature.
The show’s run continues from Oct. 15-17, 21-24 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Oct. 18 and 25. General admission tickets cost $12, seniors and student tickets are $8 and UM employees are $10. Go to https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.
'Dance Underground' online
(Oct. 16-25)
UM’s dance program has adapted its performances by combining the art of choreography and filmmaking. “Dance Underground,” which streams on demand, features students through professional work shot at sites around Missoula.
The show is free. To request a pass, head to www.umt.edu/umaorts/boxoffice/. Donations are suggested.
Outdoor Halloween movies
The Roxy Theater has two different offerings for socially distanced Halloween on tap.
Movies in the Garden
(Friday-Sunday, Oct. 16-18)
The outdoor movie garden behind the Roxy Annex on the Hip Strip is screening Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s classic vampire mockumentary.
It screens at 7 p.m. Remember, no outside food or drink (it’s available for purchase) and no dogs allowed. Masks are required until you’re seated and encouraged once you are. To buy an advance ticket, head to theroxytheater.org.
Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, Oct. 22)
Halloween comes early to Ogren-Allegiance Park with Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice,” the latest installment of socially distanced outdoor movies from the Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. You can buy a seat in the stands or reserve a square on the green. It costs $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot socially distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under. Go to theroxytheater.org for more information.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!